मतदान का बहिष्कार:जमुआघाट पर पुल, सड़क को लेकर लोगों ने किया मतदान का बहिष्कार

समस्तीपुर5 घंटे पहले
वारी पंचायत के जमुआ घाट पर पुल व सड़क की मुद्दा को लेकर कमला नदी पार के ग्रामीणों ने वोट का बहिष्कार किया। प्रखंड के रोसड़ा विधासभा के जमुआ प्राथमिक विद्यालय अंतर्गत बूथ संख्या - 133, 134 व 134 (क) मतदान केंद्र पर सुवह सात बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक एक भी वोट नहीं डाले गए। वोट करवाने पहुंचे पोलिंग पार्टी व पदाधिकारी व जवानों को दिन भर समय काटनी पड़ी। दोपहर 1 बजे वोट करने के लिए स्थानीय लोगों को समझाने पहुंचे बीडीओ, सीओ व थाना अध्यक्ष मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचे। एक घंटा तक स्थानीय प्रतिनिधियों के साथ मिलकर ग्रामीणों को समझाने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन अपने मुद्दे पर अडिग रहे। ग्रामीणों के कहा इस बार माफ कीजिए। सरकार व स्थानीय प्रशासन की हम लोगों पर ध्यान ही नहीं दे रहे हंै। वोट क्यों डालू।

