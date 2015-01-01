पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों पर लोगों को 15 वर्षों से नहीं मिल रही है सुविधाएं, लगता है टीका

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों ने स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों पर इलाज से संबंधित सुविधाएं व डॉक्टर की बहाली करने की मांग की

प्रखंड के 17 पंचायतों में लोगों के उपचार के लिए क्षेत्र में 24 स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र के नाम गिनाए जाते हैं। लेकिन धरातल पर सभी स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों में उपचार के लिए लोगों को मिलने वाली सुविधाएं दंभ भर रही है। प्रशासन की क्षेत्र के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में स्वास्थ्य संबंधित सुविधाएं मुहैया करवाने का निरंतर प्रयास वर्षों से विफल है। स्थिति यह है कि प्रखंड के विभिन्न पंचायतों में बने स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों के भवन की हालत बदहाल बनी हुई है। देखरेख के अभाव में भवनों की हालत जर्जर हो गई है।

और कई पंचायतों में स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र की भवन खंडहर में तब्दील होने लगी है। इन सभी स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों उपचार के लिए डॉक्टर व संबंधित सुविधाएं नदारद है। स्थिति यह है कि प्रखंड के सभी पंचायतों के उपकेंद्रों उपचार के नाम पर एएनएम के भरोसे शिशुओं की टीकाकरण तक की व्यवस्था ही सिमट कर रह गई। इस परिस्थिति में प्रखंड क्षेत्र के करीब 2 लाख की आबादी को उपचार के लिए 15 वर्षों से अधिक दिनों से निजी क्लिनिक में अधिक खर्च कर उपचार करवाना को विवशता बनी हुई है। लोगों ने प्रशासन से डॉक्टरों और अन्य स्टाफ की बहाली की मांग की है।

प्राइवेट अस्पताल के भरोसे रहते हैं लोग
स्थानीय प्रतिनिधि शशिभूषण सिंह ने बताया कि समस्या को लेकर कई बार आवाज उठाई गई है। पंचायत समिति की बैठक में भी प्रस्ताव पारित कर कार्रवाई के लिए जिला कार्यालय को अवगत कराई गई है। लेकिन आज तक किसी भी अधिकारी व पदाधिकारी का ध्यान आकृष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों में सुविधाएं नहीं मिलने के कारण क्षेत्र में समस्या विकट बनी हुई है। समस्या को लेकर स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि सबसे अधिक परेशानी बाढ़ के दिनों उत्पन्न हो जाती है। जब किसी गांव, टोला में कोई व्यक्ति बीमार जाते हैं। इस परिस्थिति में परिजनों के सामने मुसीबतों का पहाड़ टूट पड़ता है। इस समय परिजनों को मुश्किल दौड़ से गुजरना पड़ता है। इस विकट समस्या को लेकर प्रखंड के लोगों ने अविलंब लोगों के उपचार से संबंधित सुविधाएं व डॉक्टर की बहाली करवाने की मांग की। ताकि क्षेत्र के लोगों को स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों पर उपचार करवाने की सुविधाएं मिल सके।

