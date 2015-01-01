पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तकनीकी गड़बड़ी से हादसा:दरभंगा जा रही बस में विरसिंगपुर के पास लगी आग खिड़की से कूद कर लोगों ने बचाई जान, दो झुलसे

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • बस में 50 से अधिक लोग थे सवार, बस की छत पर बैठे छात्रों ने मचाया शोर

समस्तीपुर से दरभंगा जा रही संकट मोचन नामक बस में विरसिंगपुर गांव के पास अचानक आ लग गई। चलती बस में अचानक हुए इस हादसा के कारण बस में बैठे यात्रियों के बीच अफरातफरी मच गई। बस में सवार लोग बस की खिड़की का शीशा तोड़ कर बाहर निकल कर अपनी जान बचाई। इस दौरान दो यात्री आंशिक रूप से झुलस गए। झुलसे यात्रियों का पास के निजी अस्पताल में उपचार कराया गया। जिसके बाद वह दूसरी बस से दरभंगा के लिए रवाना हो गए। बस में 50 से अधिक लोग सवार थे। अधिकतर लोग दरभंगा जिला के रहने वाले बताए गए हैं। थानाध्यक्ष ब्रजकिशोर सिंह ने बताया कि बस में तकनीकी खराबी आने के कारण आग लगी है। स्थानीय लोगों ने मिट्टी आदि डालकर आग पर काबू पाया।

बस के अंदर मच गई अफरारतफरी
बेगूसराय से दरभंगा के बीच चलने वाली बस रोजाना की तरह दोपहर में समस्तीपुर से सवारी उठाने के बाद दरभंगा के लिए रवाना हुई। बस चालक बेगूसराय निवासी मोहन सिंह ने बताया कि विरसिंगपुर से कुछ पहले अचानक बस के इंजन से धुआं उठा। बस धू-धू कर जलने लगी।

