मॉर्निंग वाक कर रहे थे महेश्वर:पिकअप ने दुकानदार को मारी ठाेकर, मौत

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
ताजपुर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत ताजपुर हलई रोड पर बगही पुल के निकट मॉर्निंग वाक करने के दौरान तेज रफ्तार में मवेशी लेकर आ रहे पिकअप वाहन ने एक व्यक्ति को ठाेकर मार दिया। इसके कारण घटना स्थल पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान हरपुर भिण्डी वार्ड 4 के निवासी महेश्वर साह (50) के रूप में की गई। मृतक भतुआजान चौक पर पान का दुकान चलाकर परिवार का भरण-पोषण करते थे। ठाेकर मारने के बाद पिकअप भी सड़क के किनारे गड्‌ढे में पलटी मार दिया। चालक व खलासी भागने में सफल रहा।

सूचना पाकर ताजपुर पुलिस घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर शव को जब्त कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए समस्तीपुर भेज दिया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार पिकअप को हलई पुलिस की गाड़ी पीछा कर रही थी। तेज रफ्तार में भागने के क्रम में चालक द्वारा संतुलन खो देने के कारण टहल रहे व्यक्ति को ठाेकर मारते व घसीटते हुए गड्‌ढे में पलटी खा गई। ताजपुर थानाध्यक्ष शंभूनाथ सिंह के अनुसार मृतक के परिजनों की ओर से लिखित आवेदन मिलने पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर अग्रेतर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मुखिया रंभा कुमारी व पूर्व मुखिया सुरेन्द्र राय, विपिन सहनी ने प्रशासन से मृतक के परिजनों को समुचित मुआवजा देने की मांग की है।

