खूब बंटी मिठाइयां:मोहिउद्दीननगर, हनुमाननगर, सिवैसिंगपुर और महमद्दीपुर में खूब बंटी मिठाइयां

मोहिउद्दीननगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जैसे-जैसे मतगणना आगे बढ़ी दोनों गठबंधन के कार्यकर्ता मनाने लगे जश्न

मतगणना का कार्य आरंभ होते ही सभी पार्टी समर्थक अपने अपने टीवी से चिपक गए। इस दौरान समर्थकों के चेहरे पर कभी खुशी तो कभी गम का माहौल देखने का मिल रहा था। जैसे-जैसे मतगणना आगे बढ़ी दोनों गठबंधन के कार्यकर्ता अपने अपने जीत का दावा करते नजर आए। जब तक की फाइनल नतीजे तक लोग नहीं पहुंच गए, अपनी जीत मानने से नहीं चुके। इस बीच कई बार समर्थकों द्वारा आम लोगों के बीच मिठाइयों बांटी गई। शाम होते होते समर्थक अपने-अपने प्रत्याशी के जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त हो गए।

एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं में जहां सरकार बनने के करीब पहुंच रहे आकड़े एवं स्थानीय प्रत्याशी के जीतने की दोहरी खुशी देखी जा रही थी। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने मदुदाबाद चौक, मोहिउद्दीननगर, हनुमाननगर, सिवैसिंगपुर, महमद्दीपुर, चकजोहरा सहित कई चौक-चौराहों पर कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा आतिशबाजी के साथ मिठाई भी बांटी गई। मौके पर धर्मवीर कुवंर, राजकिशोर राय, विपीन साह, गौतम सिंह, संतोष पासवान, शंकर जायसवाल, गब्बर राय, वकील सहनी व विवेक कुमार आदि थे।

