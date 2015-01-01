पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली की शाम हत्या:घाट नवादा डबल हत्याकांड में पुलिस अब भी खाली हाथ, नेताओं ने एसडीपीओ से मिलकर सौंपा था ज्ञापन

दलसिंहसराय8 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के घाट नवादा वार्ड संख्या बारह स्थित आइबी रोड में दीपावली की शाम हुए डबल हत्याकांड में 9 दिन बीत जाने के बावजूद पुलिस हवा में हाथ-पैर मार रही है। जबकि घटना के दूसरे दिन ही मृतक के परिवार ने थाना पर घटना से संबंधित जानकारी लिया। जानकारी प्राप्त करने के बाद सभी को एसडीपीओ कार्यालय ले जाया गया।

जहां शाम तक एसडीपीओ दिनेश कुमार पांडेय परिवार के सभी सदस्यों से अलग-अलग घटना से जुड़े सभी प्रकार के पहलुओं से अवगत हुए। इससे पूर्व महागठबंधन के घटक दल के नेताओं ने भी एसडीपीओ से मुलाकात करते हुए अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी व निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग किया।

मुलाकात करने वालों में कांग्रेस के जिला उपाध्यक्ष सत्यनारायण सिंह, राजद के प्रदेश सचिव नंद किशोर महतो, महेंद्र कुमार, प्रखंड अध्यक्ष मो. जाबिर हुसैन, सीपीएम के, नीलम देवी, अर्जुन राय आदि शामिल थे। जानकारी के अनुसार दिवाली की शाम हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने स्व. भाग्य नारायण राय के घर में घुसकर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग किया।

घटना में अहिल्या देवी (62 वर्ष) अस्मित कुमार (13 वर्ष) की मौत हो गई। वहीं, खुशबू कुमारी (18 वर्ष) का इलाज समस्तीपुर के निजी क्लिनिक में की गई थी। घटना को लेकर मृतक की बेटी प्रमिला देवी ने पुलिस को दिए गए अपने बयान में बताया था कि शनिवार की शाम साढ़े सात बजे घर के एक कमरे में टीवी देख रहे थे।

वहीं हमारी मां अहिल्या देवी बरामदा वाले कमरे में खाना खाकर सो रही थी। इसी बीच पांच की संख्या में पहुंचे बदमाश घर के अंदर घुस गए और हाथ मे लिए पिस्तौल से हमलोगों पर अंधाधुंध मारने लगे।

घटना के बाद आईजी ने विशेष निर्देश भी दिया था

एक बदमाश खुशबू पर गोली चला दिया। वहीं मेरे बेटे अस्मित को पिस्तौल के बट से सिर पर मार दिया। इसके बाद सभी बदमाश पूरब की ओर नदी किनारे भाग गया। इधर घटना के बाद आईजी अजिताभ कुमार व एसपी विकास बर्मन ने भी घटना स्थल का जायजा लेते हुए अधिकारियों को विशेष निर्देश दिया था। वहीं, डॉग स्क्वायड की टीम भी अपने स्तर से जांच करते हुए साक्ष्य इक्कठा करते हुए अपने साथ ले गए।

कहते हैं अधिकारी

पुलिस घटना से जुड़े विभिन्न पहलुओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए जांच में जुटी है। अभी अनुसंधान जारी है। जल्द ही मामले का उद्भेदन कर लिया जाएगा।
-दिनेश कुमार पांडेय, एसडीपीओ, दलसिंहसराय

