पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परीक्षा:11 केंद्राें पर कल होगी पॉलिटेक्निक की परीक्षा

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 11-1:30 बजे तक होगी कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा

कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में मंगलवार को एडीएम विनय कुमार राय की अध्यक्षता में बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश पर्षद की ओर से आयोजित होने वाली डिप्लोमा सर्टिफिकेट प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा 2020 पॉलिटेकनिक परीक्षा को लेकर बैठक की गई। इस दौरान सभी सेंटरों के लिए प्रतिनियुक्ति किए गए दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी, केंद्र प्रेक्षक, केंद्राधीक्षक आदि मौजूद थे। इस दौरान एडीएम ने परीक्षा को कदाचार मुक्त कराने के लिए स्वच्छ प्रशासनिक संचालन व विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। वहीं किसी हाल में दोबारा परीक्षा कराने की नौबत आने देने की बात कही। इस दौरान बताया गया कि शहर के 11 सेंटरों पर एक पाली में सुबह 11 बजे से 1:30 बजे तक ली जाएगी। इसको लेकर अभ्यार्थियों के लिए परीक्षा केंद्र के प्रवेश गेट को सुबह 8 बजे खोला जाएगा।

वहीं 10:30 बजे के बाद एंट्री नहीं दी जाएगी। परीक्षा में 5000 अभ्यर्थी शामिल होंगे। काेराेना को लेकर प्रत्येक अभ्यर्थी को मास्क व 50 एमएल के हैंड सेनेटाइजर के साथ प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। वहीं उनके साथ ट्रांसपेरेंट वाटर बॉटल, पॉलिटेकनिक परीक्षा व मैट्रिक का एडमिट कार्ड, स्कूल आई कार्ड व पेन लेकर अंदर जा सकेंगे। परीक्षा के शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचार मुक्त संचालन को लेकर जिला गोपनीय शाखा में नियंत्रण कक्ष का गठन किया गया है। जहां परीक्षा से संबंधित किसी प्रकार की जानकारी या शिकायत को 06274-222058 व 06274-222216 पर बताया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें