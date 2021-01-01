पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:महादलित टोले तक जाने वाली सड़क का नहीं हुअा पक्कीकरण

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 40 वर्षों से कच्ची सड़क इन बस्ती के लोगों के लिए बनी हुई है समस्या, लोगों ने की सड़क पक्कीकरण करवाने की मांग की

प्रशासन द्वारा प्रखंड क्षेत्र में किए गए विकास की दवा किए जा रहे है। विगत 40 वर्षों में पंचायतों की विकास के मद में पानी की तरह पैसे भी बहाए गए। लेकिन आज भी कई पंचायतों के महादलित टोले तक जाने के लिए लोगों को पक्की सड़क नसीब नहीं हुआ। इसका उदाहरण विष्णुपुर डीहा पंचायत के बनहरवा टोला व वारी पंचायत के वलाट व थरघट्टा महादलित टोला, हरदिया पंचायत के मिल्की गांव के राम टोला, निरपुर भररिया पंचायत के पतैल व भरिहार राम टोला । इन सभी गांव में करीब 3 हजार से अधिक महादलितों की आबादी है।

यहां आज भी मुख्य सड़क तक पहुंचने के लिए कच्ची सड़क होकर आने जाने के लिए विवश है। लेकिन इन महादलित टोला तक बस्ती के लोगों को सहूलियत से आने जाने के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा सड़क पक्कीकरण करवाने की दिशा में कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाई गई। इसके कारण इन टोला के लोगों को परेशानी उठाकर कच्ची सड़क व वर्षों से बने खंड बिखंड सड़क से होकर पंचायत, प्रखंड, मुख्यालय तक पहुंचना मजबूरी बनी हुई है। बरसात में हाेती है अधिक परेशानी| बताया जाता है कि थरघट्टा, वलाठ टोला के लोगों को सबसे अधिक परेशानी बरसात के दिनों उत्पन्न हो जाती है। जब बारिश के कारण कच्ची सड़क पर कीचड़ के कारण चलना लोगों को दूभर हो जाता है। इन दिनों यहां के लोगों को पंचायत की दूरी कोसों दूर हो जाती है। दैनिक कार्य के लिए बाजार, अस्पताल, पंचायत व प्रखंड मुख्यालय पहुंचने के लिए दरभंगा जिला के बिरौल प्रखंड होकर लंबी दूरी तय करना होता है।  या नाव की खतरनाक सवारी कर मुख्य सड़क तक पहुंचना होता है। वहीं बनहरवा बस्ती के लोगों के लिए बरसात शुरू होते ही कठिनाई शुरू हो जाती है। गांव से निकलने के लिए एक ही सड़क होने के कारण गड्ढेनुमा कच्ची सड़क से गांव तक पहुंचना मजबूरी बना हुआ है। वही निरपुर भररिया पंचायत के पतैल टोला तक जाने वाली ईटकरण सड़क वर्षों से खंड बिखंड होकर बदहाल नई हुई और भरिहार राम टोला तक जाने वाली सड़क की आज भी पक्कीकरण नहीं हो पाई है।

पंचायत के रामटोला तक जाने वाली सड़क आज भी प्रशासनिक प्रक्रिया में उलझी हुई है। इसके कारण इन बस्ती के लोगों को आज भी खेत के मुंडेर होकर चलने की विवशता बनी हुई है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि समस्या को लेकर कई बार आवाज भी उठाई गई। लेकिन इस ओर किसी ने आज तक अपना ध्यान देना मुनासीब नहीं समझा। इसके कारण लोगों के लिए सड़क कष्टदायक बनी हुई है। समस्या को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन से अविलंब गांव तक पहुंचने वाली कच्ची सड़क को पक्कीकरण करवाने की मांग की।

