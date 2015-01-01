पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:बिना मास्क लगाए सड़कों, बाजारों में घूम रहे लोग, नहीं हो रही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सरकारी निर्देश की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे लोग, प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई असरहीन

कोरोना की कहर ने जहां देश की कई राज्यों में जारी है। वहीं इस कहर से जिला भी अछूता नहीं है। सरकारी आकड़े के अनुसार दिन प्रतिदिन कोरोना पॉजिटिव का मामला मिल ही रहा है। फिर भी लोग लापरवाही बरतने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। स्थिति यह है कि सड़कों व बाजारों में अधिकतर लोग सरकारी निर्देश का धज्जियां उड़ाते हुए मास्क लगाना व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना जरुरी नहीं समझ रहे हैं। कोरोना महामारी को भूलकर बिना मास्क लगाए सड़कों व बाजारों में घूम रहे हैं।
गाइड लाइन का पालन नहीं
जबकि प्रशासन द्वारा लगातार सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क लगाने आदि गाइड लाइन पालन करने के लिए निर्देशित भी किए जा रहे हैं। लेकिन लोग लापरवाही बरतते हुए इसे जरुरी नहीं समझ रहे हैं। दिन प्रतिदिन बाजारों व सड़कों पर भीड़ बढ़ रहा है। भीड़ के बीच लोग कोरोना को भूलकर दैनिक कार्य करने में जुटे रहते है। प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई के बावजूद भी लोग समझने को तैयार नहीं है। लोगों की लापरवाही को देखते हुए क्षेत्र खतरा मंडराने की संभावना बढ़ गई है। ऐसे स्थानीय प्रबुद्धों का मानना है कि स्थिति बिगड़ने से पूर्व बचाव के लिए प्रशासन को ठोस कदम उठाने की जरुरत है। लोग इस महामारी के प्रति गंभीर नहीं हो रहे हैं।

