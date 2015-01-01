पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:विशनपुर ग्रामीण बैंक की शाखा से दिनदहाड़े 1.92 लाख रुपए लूटे

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • तीन की संख्या में आए बदमाशों ने बैंक में ग्राहकों के साथ मारपीट भी की

जितवारपुर विशनपुर चौक स्थित दक्षिण बिहार ग्रामीण बैंक की शाखा में मंगलवार को दिनदहाड़े बदमाशों ने हथियार के बल पर 1.92 लाख रुपए लूट लिए। बदमाशों की संख्या तीन बताई गई है। घटना दिन के करीब 11.45 बजे के आसपास घटी। जाते वक्त बदमाश बैंक के सीसीटीवी का हार्ड डिस्क उठाकर अपने साथ ले गए। सूचना पर सदर डीएसपी प्रीतिश कुमार, मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष इंस्पेक्टर विक्रम आचार्या ने मौके पर पहुंच कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी। इस मामले में बैंक की कैशियर अनिशा के बयान पर अज्ञात बदमाशों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। सदर डीएसपी ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। रोसड़ा व शहर की ओर आने वाली सड़कों पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज को खंगाला जा रहा है।
पुलिस के आने पर आसपास के लोगों को मिली बैंक में लूट की सूचना : बैंक कर्मी इतना डर गए थे कि वह बदमाशों के जाने के 15 मिनट बाद तक हल्ला नहीं मचा पाए। मैनेजर द्वारा घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। जब पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तब आसपास के दुकानदारों को बैंक में लूट की सूचना मिली। बैंक में लूट की सूचना पर लोग दंग रह गए। चुकी बैंक ऊपरी तल्ला पर है जबकि नीचे कई दुकानें हैं। जहां हमेशा लोगों का जमावड़ा लगा रहता है। लोगों ने बताया कि उन्हें लूट की जानकारी पुलिस के आने पर हुई। बदमाश ग्राहकों की तरह आए और उसी प्रकार आराम से चलते बने।

कनपटी पर पिस्टल रख चेस्ट खुलवाया : कैशियर अनिशा
दिन के करीब 11.45 बजे बैंक में मेरेे अलावा चौकीदार और निविदा कर्मी थे। एक अन्य कैशियर सदन मोहन दास राशि लाने के लिए निकले थे। बैंक में आठ की संख्या में ग्राहक रुपए निकालने के लिए पहुंचे थे। मैं कैश काउंटर पर थी। इसी दौरान मास्क लगाए तीन बदमाश अंदर आए। इसी बीच एक बदमाश गेट के पास खड़ा हो गया, जबकि दो बदमाश काउंटर के अंदर घुस आए। बदमाशों ने पहले चौकदार को गन प्वाइंट पर लिया। इस बीच मैं (अनिशा) अलार्म बजाने की कोशिश करने लगी। जिसपर बदमाशों ने सिर पर पिस्टल सटाते हुए गोली मार देने की धमकी दी। कैश काउंटर का रुपए लिए। फिर पिस्टल सिर में सटा कर चेेस्ट से रुपए निकाल कर देने को कहा। बदमाशों ने काउंटर व चेस्ट से कुल 1.92 लाख रुपए ले कर सर्फ के झोले में डाल लिया।​​​​​​​

