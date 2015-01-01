पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रक्रिया स्थगित:समस्तीपुर नगर परिषद अभी नहीं बनेगा निगम

समस्तीपुर12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 27 राजस्व ग्राम को 27 राजस्व ग्राम को जोड़कर बनाया जाना था नगर निगम बनाया जाना था नगर निगम

समस्तीपुर नगर परिषद के निगम बनने का सपना अभी अधूरा ही रहेगा। नगर विकास विभाग की ओर से अभी इसके प्रस्ताव को स्थगित कर दिया गया है। बताया जाता है कि वर्ष 2018 के जून माह में नगर परिषद को नगर निगम बनाने की कवायद शुरू की गई थी। जिसको लेकर जोर शोर से विभागीय स्तर पर नगर क्षेत्र की जनसंख्या को दो लाख पूरा करने के लिए नजदीकी पंचायतों का चयन किया गया था।

जिसे मिलाकर नगर निगम बनने की शर्तों को पूरा किया जा सके। इसमें समस्तीपुर, कल्याणपुर, सरायरंजन व वारिसनगर अंचल के 27 राजस्व ग्राम को जोड़ने की कवायद की जा रही थी। इससे नगर निगम के लायक क्षेत्रफल व जनसंख्या की शर्तों को पूरा किया जा सके।

मगर नगर विभाग की ओर से इसके प्रस्ताव को वर्तमान में स्थगित करने के निर्देश बाद नगर परिषद प्रशासन की ओर से की जा रही पहल भी ठंडा पड़ गया है। इससे उन लोगों में भी मायूसी है जिनके क्षेत्र को नगर क्षेत्र का दर्जा मिलने वाला था।

नगर परिषद की ये है वर्तमान स्थिति

नगर परिषद की वर्तमान जनसंख्या लगभग 81 हजार नप क्षेत्र में 29 वार्ड शामिल सीमित सफाई संसाधन स्थाई व अस्थाई लगभग 125 सफाई कर्मी राजस्व की कम वसूली सरकारी योजनाओं का कम लाभ नए इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के लिए जगह नहीं

निगम बनने पर बढ़ जाती ये सुविधाएं

स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट का लाभ नगर निगम की जनसंख्या 2 लाख से उपर नगर निगम क्षेत्र में 50 से ज्यादा वार्ड संसाधनों की प्रचूर उपलब्धता राजस्व की ज्यादा वसूली सफाईकर्मी व कर्मचारी की बढ़ोतरी अमृत योजना के तहत सड़क, नाली, बिजली, नाली व कॉम्यूनिटी हॉल की सुविधा नए इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के लिए जगह

समस्तीपुर नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के नगर निगम बनने के प्रस्ताव को नगर विभाग की ओर से अभी स्थगित कर दिया गया है। जिससे नप क्षेत्र में 27 राजस्व ग्राम को जोड़ने की प्रक्रिया को भी रोक दिया गया है। विभागीय निर्देश बाद ही दोबारा काम शुरू होगा।
भूपेंद्र सिंह, टैक्स दारोगा, नगर परिषद

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें