सिपाही भर्ती परीक्षा:13 केंद्रों पर दो पालियों में हुई सिपाही भर्ती की परीक्षा, 101 अनुपस्थित रहे

समस्तीपुर35 मिनट पहले
  • थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद हैंड सेनेटाइज कर परीक्षार्थियों को मिली एंट्री

केंद्रीय चयन परिषद (सिपाही भर्ती) द्वारा पर्यावरण, वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग में “ वनरक्षी”पद की रिक्तियों के लिए बुधवार को जिले के 13परीक्षा केंन्दों पर दो पालियों में परीक्षा आयोजित की गई। जो क्रमशः चार खंडों में विभाजित थे। इन खंडों में सामान्य ज्ञान, रिजनिंग, गणित एवं हिंदी शामिल है।

परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश कराने के पहले उनकी सघन जांच की गई। थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग से उनके तापक्रम की माप की गई तथा हैंड सेनेटाइज किया गया। सभी परीक्षार्थियों को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया था।

प्रत्येक पर 24 परीक्षार्थियों पर एक वीक्षक लगाए गए। गोल्ड फील्ड रेलवे कॉलोनी उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय परीक्षा केंद्र पर केंद्राधीक्षक शाह जफर इमाम खुद प्रवेश के समय अपने पर सहकर्मियों के साथ परीक्षार्थियों की तलाशी ली।

इस केंद्र पर दोनों पालियों को मिलाकर कुल 768 परीक्षार्थी आवंटित थे जिनमें से 667 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए। जबकि 101 परीक्षार्थी अनपस्थित रहे। कदाचार का किसी प्रकार का मामला इस केंद्र पर संज्ञान में नहीं आया।

