चुनावी कोरोना:कहीं सतर्कता तो कहीं दिखी लापरवाही; घूंघट के अंदर तक की गई कोरोना की जांच, वोटर भी दो गज दूर खड़े रहे

समस्तीपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आधे से अधिक मतदाता दिखे सजग, आदर्श केंद्रों पर बनाए गए थे गोल घेरे

विधान सभा आम चुनाव को लेकर दूसरे चरण में मंगलवार को जिला के पांच विधान सभा क्षेत्रों उजियारपुर, मोहिउद्दीननगर, विभूतिपुर, रोसड़ा व हसनपुर के लिए वोट डाले गए। 7 बजे सुबह शुरू हुए मतदान को लेकर 8 बजे तक मतदाताओं की भीड़ बूथ पर जमा होने लगी। बढ़ती भीड़ को देखकर कर्मी भी कोरोना नियमों का पालन कराने के लिए सजग दिखे। वहीं आधे से अधिक मतदाता भी मास्क में दिखे। वहीं एक-एक की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग कर मतदान करने के लिए जाने दिया गया। इसी दौरान रोसड़ा के राजकीयकृत मध्य विद्यालय रहुआ बूथ संख्या 301 पर रंजू देवी घूंघट किए हुए वोट गिराने के लिए आगे बढ़ी तो बूथ सहायिका ने उन्हें रोककर घुंघट के अंदर ही उनकी थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की। वहीं सेनेटाइजर लगाने के बाद ही अंदर जाने दिया। इसी प्रकार अन्य मतदान केंद्रों पर भी घेरा बनाकर मतदाताओं को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग में खड़ा कर सेनेटाइजर दिया गया।

वोटरों को दिया गया मास्क
चुनाव के दौरान न्यू इंडिया सुगर मील उच्च विद्यालय हसनपुर में आदर्श बूथ पर बिना मास्क वाले मतदाताओं को मास्क देकर वोट कराया गया। वहीं अन्य मतदान केंद्रों पर बिना मास्क वाले को मुंह पर रूमाल या गमछा बंधवाकर वोट के लिए आगे बढ़ाया गया।
11 बजे तक स्कीनिंग करना भूले पीओ
कोरोना को लेकर कई बूथें पर लापरवाही दिखी। हसनपुर के मल्हीपुर उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय 139 बूथ पर पीओ 11 बजे तक मतदाताओं की थर्मल स्कैनिंग करना ही भूल गए। वहीं अधिकांश केंद्रों पर डस्टबीन के बावजूद गलब्स पूरे मैदान में बिखरे पड़े थे। वहीं कोरोना को लेकर मतदाताओं ने दो गज की दूरी का पूरा ध्यान रखा। वह किसी से बिना सटे मतदान के बाद घर चले गए।

