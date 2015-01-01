पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:एसपी ने खुद संभाली ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था, तीन घंटे तक ओवरब्रिज पर खड़े होकर करते रहे आने-जाने का इशारा

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छठ की छुट्‌टी खत्म होने के दूसरे दिन भी मंगलवार को शहर में जाम लगा रहा, सड़क पर उतरे एसपी

छठ की छुट्‌टी खत्म होने के दूसरे दिन भी मंगलवार को शहर में जाम लगा रहा। जाम के कारण समस्तीपुर-दरभंगा व समस्तीपुर- मुसरीघरारी पथ पर वाहन दिन भर रेंगते नजर आए। मुख्य सड़क पर जाम के कारण बाजार में भी जाम लग गया। जिससे बाजार करने पहुंचे लोगों को भी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा। दूसरे दिन भी जाम से परेशानी की सूचना पर एसपी विकास बर्मन खुद सड़क पर उतर आए। एसपी द्वारा यातायात व्यवस्था संभालने की सूचना पर आनन फानन में नगर व मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष मौके पर पहुंचे। बाद में महिला थानाध्यक्ष को भी यातायात व्यवस्था संभालने के लिए ओवर ब्रिज के पास लगाया गया। बताया गया है कि छठ की छूट्‌टी खत्म होने के बाद लोग अपने -अपने कार्य स्थल को लौट रहे हैं जिस कारण शहर में वाहनों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। जिस कारण जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो रही है। लोगों द्वारा यातायात नियमों का पालन नहीं किए जाने के कारण जाम लग रहा है। उधर, ओवर ब्रिज के पास एसपी खुद आने जाने वाले वाहन चालकों को ट्रैफिक पुलिस की तरह इशारा करते नजर आए। इस दौरान यातायात नियमों का पालन नहीं करने वाले लोगों पर पुलिस कड़ाई से पेश आयी। जिसके बाद कुछ हद तक जाम को नियंत्रित किया जा सका। एसपी ने बताया कि कोरोना के कारण ज्यादातर लोग खुद की सवारी का उपयोग कर रहे हैं जिससे वाहनों की संख्या अचानक बढ़ गई है। जिससे भी जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोग यातायात नियमों का पालन करें तो जाम को यथा संभव नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है।

