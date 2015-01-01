पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छात्रों को राहत:मैट्रिक के 70 हजार व इंटर के 66 हजार छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए कल से होगा विशेष कक्ष, तीन सत्र में चलेगा क्लास

  • फरवरी 2021 में संभावित इंटर व मैट्रिक परीक्षा को लेकर लिया गया निर्णय

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना से देश की अर्थव्यवस्था के साथ ही बच्चों की शिक्षा सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हुई है। इसी बीच राज्य में आगामी वर्ष फरवरी माह में बच्चों की वार्षिक इंटरमीडिएट व वार्षिक माध्यमिक की परीक्षा होनी संभावित है। परीक्षा में बच्चों के बेहतर प्रदर्शन को लेकर विभाग की ओर से उनके लिए विशेष कक्षा के संचालन का निर्णय लिया गया है। बताया जाता है कि जिला में मैट्रिक के करीब 70 हजार व इंटर के 66 हजार छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए सोमवार से विशेष कक्षा का संचालन किया जाएगा।

जिसके माध्यम से परीक्षा को लेकर उनकी तैयारी बेहतर कराई जा सके। इसको लेकर प्रत्येक विद्यालय में तीन सत्र में क्लास चलाया जाएगा। वहीं कोविड-19 को लेकर शिक्षा विभाग के आदेशों का पालन करते हुए बच्चों की पढ़ाई कराई जाएगी। इसको लेकर डीईओ की ओर से सभी इंटर महाविद्यालय, प्लस टू विद्यालय, उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय, उच्च विद्यालय व बालिका उच्च विद्यालय के प्राचार्य, एचएम व प्रभारी एचएम को इससे संबंधित निर्देश दिया गया है।

दो-दो घंटे का होगा प्रत्येक सत्र
बताया जाता है कि विद्यालय में दो-दो घंटे के तीन सत्र में वर्ग का संचालन किया जाएगा। पहला सत्र 10-12, दूसरा 12-2 व तीसरा 2-4 बजे तक चलेगा। विद्यालय प्रधान मैट्रिक व इंटर के बच्चों की संख्या को सहूलियत से तीन भाग में बांटकर वर्ग चलाएंगे।

25 जनवरी 2021 तक चलेगा वर्ग
यह विशेष वर्ग संचालन सभी विद्यालयों में 25 जनवरी 2021 तक चलाया जाएगा। बताया जाता है कि महाविद्यालय व विद्यालय में कक्षा संचालन को लेकर लापरवाही बरतने एवं इंटर व मैट्रिक में खराब रिजल्ट आने पर प्राचार्य व एचएम पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

फरवरी 2021 में मैट्रिक व इंटर की वार्षिक परीक्षा संभावित है। जबकि कोरोना को लेकर बच्चों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित हुई है। ऐसे में 25 जनवरी तक विशेष वर्ग का संचालन कर बच्चों को पढ़ाया जाएगा। वर्ग संचालन में लापरवाही बरतने व खराब रिजल्ट पर प्राचार्य व एचएम पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। -बिरेन्द्र नारायण, डीईओ

