आस्था:भाई-बहन के प्रेम का प्रतीक सामा-चकेवा की धूम, बहनें पूर्णिमा तक करेगी पूजा-अर्चना

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • विशेष रूप से मिथिलांचल में प्रचलित है यह परंपरा, शाम के समय आंगन में गूजेंगे गीत

रक्षाबंधन की तरह ही भाई-बहन के अटूट प्रेम के रूप में मनाया जाने वाला सामा-चकेवा का खेल शनिवार से शुरू हो गया। यह त्योहार बड़ी श्रद्धा के साथ बहनें एक सप्ताह तक मनाएंगी। बहनें इनका गुणगान पूर्णिमा तक हर शाम को करेंगी। बताया जाता है कि राज्य के मिथिलांचल में भाई-बहन के बीच प्रेम के प्रतीक के रूप में यह परंपरा समाज में आज भी निभाई जा रही है। छठ के पारण के साथ ही इनके साथ बहनों का प्रतीकात्मक खेल प्रारंभ हो गया। इसे एक या दो-चार परिवार की महिलाओं व लड़कियों ने संयुक्त रूप से मिलकर खेलना आरंभ किया।

इस दौरान भाई-बहन के प्रेम के प्रतीक गीतों को गाकर सामां-चकेवा का भी गुणगान किया गया। महिलाओं ने बारी-बारी से अपने भाईयों का नाम लेकर गीत का सुर मिलाया। शहर से सटे जितवारपुर कुम्हार टोल के मूर्तिकारों के यहां इसे विशेष रूप से बनाया व बेचा जाता है। बताया जाता है कि पूर्णिमा के एक दिन पहले तक बहनें सामा चकेवा खरीदती हैं। इस दौरान यह खेल किसी भी दिन शुरू किया जा सकता है।
सामां बहन तो चकेवा है भाई का प्रतीक
भाई-बहन की इस परंपरागत प्रेम प्रतीक खेल में सामा बहन व चकेवा भाई का प्रतीक है। बताया जाता है कि इनकी मूर्ति एक साथ बनाकर सदियों से यही संदेश दिया जाता है कि भाई-बहन का प्रेम अटूट है। वहीं इस बंधन को तोड़ने वाले लोगों को चुगला व चुगली को भी बनाया जाएगा। वहीं “चुगला करे चुगली, बिलैया करे म्यांउ, चुगला के मुंह हम नोंची-नोंची खाउं। उन्हें रोज थोड़ा-थोड़ा जलाकर संदेश दिया जाएगा कि भाई-बहन के प्रेम को तोड़ने वालों का ऐसा ही बुरा हाल होगा।
भाई की झोली भरने का है विशेष महत्व |पूर्णिमा के दिन बहनें लड्‌डू, पेड़ा, बतासा, मूढ़ी व चूड़ा आदि से भाई की झोली भरती है। ग्रामीण बुजुर्गों का बताना है कि बहनें भाई की झोली भरकर उनके यहां हमेशा धन-धान्य भरे रहने की कामना करती हैं। वहीं भाई छोटी व बड़ी बहनों को बदले में पैसा या कपड़े देकर उन्हें यह विश्वास दिलाता है कि उनकी खुशी व दुख में वे हमेंशा उनके साथ रहेंगे।

चकेवा के प्रेम और त्याग की कथा प्रचलित

ताजपुर | छठ महापर्व के संपन्न होने के साथ ही भाई-बहनों के पवित्र प्रेम का लोक पर्व सामा चकेवा प्रखंड क्षेत्र में शुरू हो गया। इसका वर्णन पुरानों में भी मिला है। ग्रामीण महिलाएं व युवतियां विभिन्न जगहों पर अपने-अपने तरीके से भी कहानियां सुनाती व गढ़ती है। परन्तु सभी का भाव एक ही होता है। कहते हैं कि सामा कृष्ण की पुत्री थी। सामा के पिता कृष्ण ने गुस्से में आकर उन्हें मनुष्य से पक्षी बन जाने की सजा दे दी। लेकिन अपने भाई चकेवा के प्रेम और त्याग के कारण वह पुनः पक्षी से मनुष्य के रूप में आ गई।

उस वक्त से भाई-बहन के इस पवित्र प्रेम की पावन कहानी सामा चकेवा के रूप में संपूर्ण मिथिलांचल में प्रसिद्ध है। शाम होने पर महिलाए अपनी सगी सहेलियों की टोली में मैथिली लोकगीत गाती हुईं अपने-अपने घरों से बाहर निकलती हैं। उनके हाथों में बांस की बनी हुई टोकरियां रहती हैं। टोकरियों में मिट्टी से बनी हुई सामा-चकेवा की मूर्तिया, पक्षियों की मूर्तियां व चुगिला की मूर्तियां रखी जाती है। मैथिली भाषा में जो चुगलखोरी करता है उसे चुगिला कहा जाता है।

सामा खेलते समय महिलाए मैथिली लोक गीत गाकर आपस में हंसी-मजाक भी करती हैं। भाभी ननद से और ननद भाभी से लोकगीत की ही भाषा में ही मजाक करती हैं। चुगला करे चुगली बिलइया करे म्यांउ म्यांयु चुगला के जीभ नोची, नोची खाउं’, ‘सामा खेले गेलली चकवा भईया के अंगना, कनिया भोजी देलिन लुलआईन’…. सामा चकेवा की ये गीत इस खेल त्योहार की प्रसिद्ध गीत है। मिथिला में लोगों का मानना है कि चुगला ने ही कृष्ण से सामा के बारे में चुगलखोरी की थी। षड्यंत्र करने वाले चुल्हक का मुंह जलाते हुए दुष्ट लोगों को सीख देती है कि ऐसा करने से युग-युग तक उनको अपमानित होना पड़ता है।

ऐसा आठ दिनों तक चलता रहता है। यह सामा-चकेवा का उत्सव मिथिलांचल में भाई -बहन का जो सम्बन्ध है उसे दर्शाता है। कार्तिक पूर्णिमा को बहने अपने भाइयों को धान की नई फसल की चुड़ा एवं दही खिला कर सामा-चकेवा के मूर्तियों को डोली पर बैठा कर विदाई गीत के बीच पोखरे व तालाबों में विसर्जित कर देते हैं।

