तैयारी:पीएम के आगमन की तैयारी में जुटा प्रशासन व जनसभा कमेटी

समस्तीपुर2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

एक नवंबर को जितवारपुर हाउसिंग बोर्ड मैदान में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के जनसभा की तैयारी को लेकर जिला प्रशासन व जनसभा संचालन समिति के साथ डीएम शशांक शुभंकर व एसपी विकास वर्मन ने सोमवार को स्थल निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान जनसभा के लिए आवश्यक सभी व्यवस्था व सफल संचालन को लेकर चर्चा हुई। बताया गया कि मंच से लेकर, सभा स्थल, पार्किंग, कोरोना से बचने के उपाय, जल प्रबंधन, साफ-सफाई, शांति सुरक्षा जैसे सभी कार्यों पर कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया गया है। मौके पर जनसभा के प्रबंधक भाजपा सांसद व राष्ट्रीय मंत्री विनोद सोनकर, जिलाध्यक्ष उपेंद्र कुमार कुशवाहा, रैली के संयोजक राम सुमरन सिंह, डीएसपी प्रीतीश कुमार, एसडीओ सदर रविन्द्र कुमार दिवाकर आदि थे।

