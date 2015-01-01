पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जाम रहा शहर:मगरदही पुल पर टूटा ट्रक का एक्सल, जाम रहा शहर

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 9 घंटे तक शहर की सड़कों पर रेंगते रहे वाहन

धूप चढ़ते ही सोमवार सुबह शहर जाम से बेदम हो गया। धूप जैसे -जैसे चढ़ता गया वैसे-वैसे शहर की मुख्य सड़कों को कौन कहे गली की सड़कों पर भी जाम लग गया। लोगों को पैदल चलना भी दूभर हो गया। सुबह से शुरू हुआ जाम शाम तक जारी रहा जिससे दिन भर सड़कों पर वाहन रेंगते नजर आए। इससे एक-एक किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करने में लोगों को दो-दो घंटे का समय लगा। सबसे बुरा हाल तो थानेश्वर फुटओवर ब्रिज का था। जहां लोग पैदल भी चल नहीं पा रहे थे। भीड़ के साथ लोग मानों खुद चलते जा रहे थे। सुबह करीब आठ बजे शहर के बूढीगंड नदी के मगरदहीघाट पुल पर एक ट्रक का एक्सल टूट गया था। जिस कारण देखते -देखते समस्तीपुर- दरभंगा- मुसरीघरारी पथ पर जाम लग गया।

मुख्य सड़क पर जाम लगने के कारण समस्तीपुर- ताजपुर, समस्तीपुर- काशीपुर-गंगापुर, स्टेशन रोड, समस्तीपुर रोसड़ा पथ पर कई किलोमीटर में वाहनों का आवागमन ठप पर गया। इससे शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था चरमरा गई। नगर पुलिस की घंटों मशक्कत के बाद शाम करीब छह बजे जाकर खराब हुए ट्रक को किसी तरह से लचका पुल से हटाया गया। सदर एसडीओ रविंद्र दिवाकर ने बताया कि बूढी गंडक नदी पुल पर वाहन के खराब हो जाने के कारण यह स्थिति उत्पन्न हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें