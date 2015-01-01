पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्वानुमान:दो दिनों तक 6-7 किमी की रफ्तार से चलेगी पूरबा हवा

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 13 डिग्री तक गिरेगा न्यूनतम पारा

ग्रामीण कृषि मौसम सेवा विभाग पूसा व भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग की ओर से मंगलवार को आगामी 29 नवंबर तक का मौसम पूर्वानुमान जारी किया गया है। इसमें बताया गया है कि आगामी दो दिनों तक 6-7 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से पूरबा हवा चलने की संभावना है। जिससे न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक नीचे गिर सकता है। पूर्वानुमान अवधि में उत्तर बिहार के जिलों के आसमान में हल्के बादल छाए रह सकते हैं। हालांकि इस दौरान मौसम शुष्क रहने का अनुमान है। जिससे अधिकतम तापमान 25-26 व न्यूनतम 13-16 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने का अनुमान है। बताया जाता है कि विगत एक सप्ताह में अधिकतम तापमान में 4.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक की गिरावट आने से ठंड में बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

आगामी दो दिनों तक पूरबा व उसके बाद पछिया हवा चलने से मौसम में लगातार परिवर्तन होगा। वहीं आगामी दो दिनों में उत्तर बिहार के आसमान में बादल छाए रह सकते हैं। अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 1.8 डिग्री तक कम रहा। जो ठंड बढाएगी। डॉ. अब्दुस सत्तार, नोडल पदाधिकारी, मौसम विभाग, पूसा

