दुर्घटना:पिकअप की चपेट में आने से बच्ची की मौके पर मौत

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • दलसिंहसराय के विश्वासपुर में हुई घटना

थाना क्षेत्र के विश्वासपुर गांव में गुरुवार की सुबह मालवाहक पिकअप की चपेट में आकर छोटी बच्ची की दर्दनाक मौत घटना स्थल पर ही हो गई। बच्ची की पहचान वार्ड संख्या तीन निवासी नितिन कुमार चौधरी की पुत्री आरु कुमारी (3 वर्ष) के रूप में हुई है। घटना के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने पिकअप (बीआर 33 एम 6051) के ड्राइवर को गाड़ी सहित पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद लोगों ने उसकी धुनाई करते हुए एक कमरे में बंद कर दिया। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार बच्ची दो दिन पहले ही अपने नानी के घर से वापस लौटी थी। सुबह में वह अपने दादा के दुकान बिस्किट खरीदने निकली थी कि सड़क पर तेज गति से आ रही मालवाहक पिकअप गाड़ी की चपेट में आ गई। घटना के बाद परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था। वहीं उसके घर पर जुटी महिलाएं बच्ची के परिजनों को संभालने में जुटी थी। इधर घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद थानाध्यक्ष प्रवीण कुमार मिश्र सदलबल मौके पर पहुंचे। जहां उन्हें भी मृतक के परिजनों सहित ग्रामीणों के आक्रोश का सामना करना पड़ा। इस दौरान लोगों ने पुलिस के विरोध में वापस जाओ आदि का नारा भी लगाया। थानाध्यक्ष के लाख कोशिशों के बावजूद लोगों ने बच्ची के शव को पोस्टमार्टम में भेजने नहीं दिया। अंत मे पुलिस ड्राइवर व गाड़ी को अपने कब्जे में लेते हुए थाना पहुंचे। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष मिश्रा ने बताया कि घटना को लेकर उसके परिजनों ने अभी तक कोई आवेदन नहीं दिया है। आवेदन मिलने पर अग्रेत्तर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

