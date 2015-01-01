पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:मिट्टी की दीये जलाने से मंगल व शनि की कृपा एक साथ मिलती है, जहां मंगल साहस व पराक्रम का प्रतीक है, वहीं शनि भाग्य का

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • धार्मिक गुरुओं ने मिट्टी के दीये को बताया-हर प्रकार से लाभकारी, प्रकाश से दूर होगा जीवन का अंधियारा

दीपावली दीपों का उत्सव है। जिसके माध्यम से मनुष्य के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि व शांति का वास होता है। धार्मिक गुरुओं का बताना है कि मिट्टी का दीया जलाने से मंगल व शनि की कृपा एक साथ मिलती है। जहां मंगल साहस व पराक्रम का प्रतीक है वहीं शनि भाग्य का। बताया जाता है कि मिट्टी के दीये पांच तत्वों से मिलकर बनते हैं। जिसकी तुलना मानव शरीर से की जाती है।

मिट्टी का दीया जलाने से मंगल व शनि की कृपा एक साथ मिलती है। मिट्टी का दीपक जलाने से घर में सुख, समृद्धि और शांति का वास होता है। मिट्टी को मंगल ग्रह का प्रतीक माना गया है। मंगल साहस व पराक्रम में वृद्घि करता है और तेल को शनि का प्रतीक माना जाता है।
-पंडित जगतानंद झा

मिट्‌टी के दीये जलाने से घर में सुख, समृद्धि व शांति का वास होता है। दीया जलाने का महत्व उसकी रोशनी के कारण है। रोशनी सुख समृद्धि, स्फूर्ति का प्रतीक है जबकि अंधकार दुख आलस्य निर्धनता का प्रतीक है इसलिए भी दीये जलाने का महत्व है।
-पंडित संजय शुक्ला

प्राचीन काल से प्रकाश को कल्याण का प्रतीक माना जाता है। मनीषियों की अभिलाषा भी तमसो मा ज्योतर्गमय की रही है। यह दीपक का प्रकाश आरोग्य, सदबुद्धि और कल्याणप्रद है। धार्मिक दृष्टि से मिट्टी के दिए का प्रकाश पूज्य माना गया है।
-पंडित विजय शंकर

धर्म का उद्देश्य सम्पूर्ण सृष्टि का कल्याण रहा है। प्रकाश तो कल्याणकारी होने के साथ ही पर्यावरण के लिए भी अनुकूल है। इसी दृष्टिकोण से शास्त्र में मिट्टी का दीपक ही सर्वाधिक स्वीकार्य रहा है। इससे अंधकार रूपी अज्ञानता का समापन होता है।
आचार्य अमरकांत

माटी का दिया रोजगार उत्पन्न करता है। इससे प्रकाश भी उपलब्ध होता है। पसब का कल्याण ही धर्म का उद्देश्य है। धार्मिक ग्रंथों में मिट्टी का दीपक प्रशस्त माना गया है। वहीं पानी, आग, मिट्‌टी, हवा व आकाश तत्व ही मनुष्य व मिट्टी के दीये में मौजूद होते हैं।
आचार्य मिथिलेश

