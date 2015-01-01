पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनुमान:न्यूनतम तापमान 15 से 17 डिग्री रहने का अनुमान

समस्तीपुर21 घंटे पहले
डाॅ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद केंद्रीय कृषि विश्वविद्यालय पूसा वैज्ञानिक के अनुसार उत्तर बिहार के जिलों में आसमान प्रायः साफ तथा माैसम के शुष्क रहने का अनुमान है। इस अवधि में अधिकतम तापमान 30 से 31 डिग्री सेल्सियस एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 15-17 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच रहने का अनुमान है। पूर्वानुमानित अवधि में पूरवा हवा चलने का अनुमान है। औसतन 6-7 कि.मी. प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से हवा चलने की संभावना है।

