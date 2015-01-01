पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रंगदारी और धमकी का मामला:रेलकर्मी से बदमाशों ने मांगी 5 लाख की रंगदारी, राशि नहीं देने पर पुत्र की हत्या की धमकी दी

समस्तीपुर37 मिनट पहले
शहर के वीर कुंवर सिंह कॉलोनी में रहने वाले पूर्व सैनिक रेलकर्मी से बदमाशों ने फोन कर पांच लाख रुपए रंगदारी की मांग की है। 24 घंटे के अंदर रंगदारी की राशि नहीं देने पर एक कोचिंग में पढ़ने जा रहे पुत्र की हत्या कर देने की धमकी दी है।

इस मामले में रेलकर्मी भिखारी साह ने बुधवार को नगर थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। उधर, एसपी विकास बर्मन के आदेश पर नगर थानाध्यक्ष सह इंस्पेक्टर अरुण कुमार राय ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस रंगदारी मांगने के दौरान अपना नाम मो. ताहिर बताने वाले व्यक्ति की तलाश कर रही है। रंगदारी फोन के बाद पूर्व सैनिक का पूरा परिवार दहशत में हैं। इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया कि जिस फोन से पूर्व सैनिक को फोन किया गया था उसका कॉल डिटेल निकाला जा रहा है। जल्द ही बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी कर ली जाएगी।

सेना से रिटायर्ड भिखारी साह कल्याणपुर थाने के सिमरिया गांव के रहने वाले हैं। सेना से रिटायर्ड होने के बाद वह रेलवे में नौकरी कर रहे हैं। उनका पूरा परिवार शहर के वीर कुवर सिंह कॉलोनी में किराये के मकान में सात सालों से रहता है।

आरोप है कि मंगलवार दोपहर करीब 1.30 बजे उनके मोबाइल नंबर पर एक फोन आया। फोन करने वाले ने पांच लाख रुपए रंगदारी स्वरूप 24 घंटे के अंदर देने की बात कही। इसके साथ ही उसने कहा कि 24 घंटे के अंदर रंगदारी की राशि नहीं मिली तो तुम्हारे पुत्र को एक कोचिंग पर पढ़ने जाने के दौरान गोली मार कर हत्या कर देंगे।

