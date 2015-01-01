पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:मेडिकल कॉलेज निर्माण की गति धीमी, 2022 तक करना है पूरा

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नरघोघी गांव में 591.77 करोड़ की लागत से हो रहा है श्रीराम जानकी चिकित्सा महाविद्यालय एवं अस्पताल का निर्माण, एक साल में मुख्य भवन का बनी एक मंजिल

जिला के सरायरंजन प्रखंड स्थित नरघोघी गांव में केन्द्रीय योजना से श्रीराम जानकी चिकित्सा महाविद्यालय एवं अस्पताल बनाया जा रहा है। इस मेडिकल कॉलेज को तीन साल में 2022 तक बनाया जाना है। बताया जाता है कि 6 नवंबर 2019 को सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने इसका शिलान्यास किया था। उसके बाद से कॉलेज व हॉस्पीटल के निर्माण का कार्य धीमा चल रही है। हॉस्पीटल का मुख्य भवन सात मंजिल का बनना है। जबकि एक साल में अभी तक इसके केवल एक मंजिल की ही ढलाई हो पाई है। वहीं छात्र व छात्रा होस्टल, कॉलेज आदि के के भवन के भी पहले मंजिल का ही काम जारी है। वहीं आवासीय सहित अन्य भवनों के कुर्सी तक का ही काम हो पाया है। इससे इसके समय पर पूरा होने पर संशय जताया जा रहा है। बताया जाता है कि कॉलेज सह हॉस्पीटल का निर्माण 591.77 करोड़ रुपए की राशि से होना है। जिसमें केन्द्र की ओर से 113.40 करोड़ रुपए व राज्य की ओर से 478.37 करोड़ रुपए लगाया जा रहा है। 500 मरीजों के लिए होगी बेड की सुविधा | बताया जाता है कि हॉस्पीटल में 500 मरीजों के लिए बेड की सुविधा होगी। वहीं मेडिकल कॉउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया के मानक के अनुरूप कॉलेज में प्रतिवर्ष 100 बच्चों का नामांकन होगा।

इस प्रकार होगी कॉलेज व हॉस्पिटल की विशेषता

  • भूकंपरोधी संरचना
  • ग्रीन बिल्डिंग का निर्माण
  • बिल्डिंग मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम
  • सोलर लाइट सिस्टम
  • सिवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट
  • एसी कॉलेज व हॉस्पिटल भवन
  • रिक्रियेशन सेंटर
  • 13.29 लाख वर्गफीट में भवन निर्माण
  • रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग
  • आधुनिक चिकित्सीय सुविधा होगी उपलब्ध
  • ओपीडी
  • आधुनिक आक्समिकी
  • आईसीयू
  • लेबर रूम
  • मॉड्यूलर ऑपरेशन थियेटर
  • ब्लड बैंक
  • रेडियोलॉजी
  • पैथोलॉजी
  • मेडिकल गैस पाइप लाइन

मेडिकल कॉलेज का निर्माण कार्य कारोना काल में प्रभावित हुआ है। इस दौरान यहां सक्षम मजदूरों की कमी होने से एक वर्ष की अपेक्षा काम कम हुआ है। यहां ज्यादा मजदूर लगाकर मुख्य भवन सहित सही निर्माण समय पर पूरा करने की कोशिश की जा रही है।
कृष्णा त्रिवेदी, प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर, मेडिकल कॉलेज निर्माण एजेंसी
कॉलेज निर्माण की गति धीमी है। कई मुख्य भवनों का निर्माण कार्य पीछे है। इसके लिए वर्किंग एजेंसी को स्थानीय मजदूरों को प्रमुखता से काम देने का निर्देश दिया गया है। रोजगार भी बढ़ेगा और कॉलेज निर्माण तेजी से होकर समय पर पूरा होगा। विजय चौधरी, सरायरंजन विधायक सह ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री, राज्य सरकार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें