अधिकारी भी रहे सतर्क:नियंत्रण कक्ष में रातभर बजते रहे फोन

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रत्येक विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए 4-4 टेलिफोन दिए गए हैं, अधिकारी भी रहे सतर्क

बिहार विधानसभा निर्वाचन 2020 के लिए मतदान की पूरी प्रक्रिया की गतिविधियों पर नजर रखने व समस्याओं के त्वरित समाधान करने के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में बीते 2 दिनों से जिला कंट्रोल रूम संचालित है। इसकी मोनेटरिंग जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी शशांक शुभंकर कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि यहां से भारत निर्वाचन आयोग व मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी पटना को सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर हो रहे मतदान के संबंध में प्रत्येक घंटे की जानकारी, ईवीएम व वीवीपैट में खराबी व सुधार के लिए बेल के इंजीनियर व जिला स्तरीय मास्टर ट्रेनर के सहयोग से मतदान को सुचारू रूप से संचालित किया जा रहा है।

जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष में सुबह 4 बजे से पूरे दिन काफी चौकसी रखी गई। प्रत्येक विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए 4-4 टेलिफोन दिए गए है। जिस पर संबंधित विधानसभा के मतदान केंद्र से पीठासीन पदाधिकारी, सेक्टर पदाधिकारी व पीसीसीपी के द्वारा अपनी समस्याओं को रखा जाता रहा। वहीं इसका निष्पादन संबंधित अधिकारियों के सहयोग से किया जाता रहा। नियंत्रण कक्ष में एसपी विकास बर्मन, सहायक समाहर्ता विक्रम बिरकर, एडीएम विनय कुमार राय, डीएसपी मुख्यालय विजय कुमार आदि थे।

