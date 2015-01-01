पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रियलिटी चेक:आश्रय स्थल का नहीं मिल रहा गरीबों को लाभ, स्टेशन पर सोने को मजबूर हैं लोग

दलसिंहसराय33 मिनट पहले
  • भीषण ठंड में रैन बसेरा बना सिर्फ दिखावे के लिए, गेट पर लटका रहता है ताला
  • रेलवे स्टेशन के फर्श पर सोने के लिए मजबूर हैं यात्री, प्रशासन मौन

स्थानीय नगर पंचायत की पहल पर शहर के महावीर चौक पर वर्षों पूर्व बनाए गए पुलिस चेक पोस्ट को बदलते हुए आश्रय विहीन लोगों के रात्रि में ठहरने के लिए उसे रेन बसेरा में तो तब्दील कर दिया गया है। इस भीषण ठंढ में रेन बसेरा सिर्फ दिखावा साबित हो रहा है।

इससे गरीब लोगों को कोई लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। सोमवार की रात इसका रियलिटी चेक किया गया तो उस पर लिखे गए स्लोगन से दूर-दूर तक कोई वास्ता नहीं दिखा। रात के लगभग साढ़े दस बज रहे थे। रेन बसेरा के अंदर लाइट तो जल रही थी, सड़क भी हाई मास्क लाइट की रौशनी से जगमगा रही थी। वहीं गेट पर ताला लटका पड़ा था। जबकि रेन बसेरा पर लगा सूचना पट्ट दर्शा रहा था कि नगर पंचायत दलसिंहसराय निराश्रित लोगों के लिए रात्रि आश्रयों (शीतकाल मे निःशुल्क) संचालित कर रही है। इन रात्रि आश्रयों में बेघर लोगों के लिए गुणवत्तापूर्ण प्रवास और स्वच्छ वातावरण सुनिश्चित करने के लिए सभी अनिवार्य आधारभूत सुविधाएं जैसे दरी, कंबल, प्रसाधन, पेयजल की व्यवस्था है। वहीं उस पर कोई फोन अथवा मोबाइल नंबर अंकित नही पाया गया कि अगर रात में कोई आश्रय विहीन उसका उपयोग करना चाहे तो किससे संपर्क करके ताला की चाबी ले सके। इसके बाद टीम स्टेशन पहुंची।

फर्श पर चादर बिछा कर काटते हैं रात
यहां प्लेटफार्म संख्या 1 व 2 पर कुछ यात्री शेड के नीचे ट्रेन के इंतजार में बैठे मिले। वहीं बाहरी परिसर में कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच दर्जनों महिला, पुरुष व कुछ बच्चे जमीन पर कपड़ा बिछाए चादर ओढ़कर सोते मिले। जबकि बीते कुछ दिनों से शहर में भीषण ठंढ का प्रकोप शुरू हो गया है। आगे चलकर यह और अधिक बढ़ जाएगी। शाम होते ही चारों तरफ घना कोहरा घेर ले रहा है। ऐसे में यह देखना होगा कि नगर पंचायत सहित सिविल प्रशासन की कुंभकर्णी नींद आखिर कब खुलती है और इस समस्या का समाधान करती है।

कहते हैं अधिकारी
रैन बसेरा में शिफ्ट अनुसार कर्मी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। कर्मी रात के दस बजे तक आश्रय विहीन लोगों का इंतजार करती है। नहीं मिलने पर उसकी चाबी कार्यालय के नाइट गार्ड के हवाले कर देती है।
राकेश कुमार रंजन, ईओ, नपं दलसिंहसराय

