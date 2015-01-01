पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बड़ी समस्या:बड़की रजवा चौक से चंदरपुर होते हुए पटसा तक जाने वाली सड़क जर्जर

समस्तीपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छह गांवों के लोगों के आवागमन का मुख्य साधन है यह सड़क

प्रखंड के बड़की रजवा चौक से महुआ-देवड़ा-चंदरपुर होते हुए पटसा गांव तक जाने वाली सड़क की स्थिति काफी जर्जर है। सड़क की जर्जर स्थिति का कारण यह है कि, पिछले 35 सालों से इस सड़क का जीर्णोद्धार नहीं किया गया है। जीर्णोद्धार के अभाव में 4 किमी लंबी इस सड़क पर जगह-जगह छोटे-बड़े गड्ढे बन चुके हैं। इस कारण वाहनों के आवागमन में परेशानी होती है। बताया जाता है कि पटसा, चंदरपुर सहित छह गांवों के लोगों के आवागमन के लिए यह सड़क मुख्य साधन है। इसलिए जान जोखिम में डालकर इस सड़क से होकर आवाजाही की विवशता है। बताया जाता है कि 1984 में पटसा गांव मुख्य सड़क से चंदरपुर होते हुए देवड़ा गांव के निकट मुख्य सड़क तक खरंजा सड़क का निर्माण किया गया था।

कुछ सालों तक तो इस सड़क से होकर आवागमन सुविधा अनुसार होती रही। लेकिन बढ़ते समय में आवश्यक देखकर के अभाव में इस सड़क की स्थिति दिन पर दिन बदतर होती चली गई। परिणाम यह हुआ कि बारिश के समय में इस कीचड़ का अंबार लगना आम बात हो गई। पिछले करीब 32 सालों से क्षेत्र के लोग इस जर्जर सड़क से होकर ही आवागमन करने को विवश हैं। पिछले साल इस जर्जर सड़क पर कोरम पूरा करने के लिए ईंटयुक्त मिट्टीकरण किया गया। ताकि आवागमन सुचारू रूप से हो सके। लेकिन सही तरीके से मिट्टीकरण नहीं किए जाने से इस जर्जर सड़क की स्थिति पहले से भी अधिक बदतर हो गई। परिणाम यह है कि दुर्घटना को आमंत्रण दे रहे इस जर्जर सड़क से होकर आवाजाही करने पर लोग विवश हैं।

उपप्रमुख ने जर्जर सड़क के निर्माण की बातें कही

वारिसनगर | प्रखंड क्षेत्र के मथुरापुर में जदयू युवा कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक आयोजित की गई। इसकी अध्यक्षता जदयू मीडिया सेल वारिसनगर के विधानसभा अध्यक्ष सह युवा जिला उपाध्यक्ष सह वारिसनगर प्रखंड उपप्रमुख शिवशंकर महतो ने की। उपप्रमुख ने प्रखंड में चलाए जा रहे विकास कार्यों का जायजा लिया। वहीं सड़क पर जलजमाव की समस्या को देखते हुए नाला निर्माण कराने व जर्जर सड़क की भी निर्माण कराने की बातें कही। साथ ही हर वर्गों के उत्थान के लिए चलाई जा रही जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं के बारे में लोगों को बताए। जल जीवन हरियाली योजना के बारे में विस्तार पूर्वक लोगों को बताए। मौके पर परवेज़ अमित कुमार भारती, भोला चौधरी, राजदेव साह, मुकेश कुशवाहा, संतोष कपूर, रामबाबू साह सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें