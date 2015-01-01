पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जर्जर सड़क:बाराचौक से लक्ष्मीनियां तक जाने वाली सड़क बनी है खतरनाक, लोगों को आने-जाने में हो रही परेशानी

  • सड़क की स्थिति 15 वर्षों से बनी हुई है दयनीय, आने-जाने में झेलनी पड़ती है कठिनाई

प्रखंड के बाराचौक से लक्ष्मीनियां गांव तक जाने वाली सड़क 15 वर्षों से अधिक दिनों से बदहाल बनी हुईं है। सड़क की बदहाली के कारण प्रखंड के दर्जनों गांवों तक आने के लिए ग्रामीणों को कठनाई झेलनी पर रही है। लेकिन इस सड़क की जीर्णोद्धार करवाने की दिशा में धरातल पर अभी तक कोई भी विभागीय पहल नहीं की गई है।

स्थिति यह है की सड़क से जगह जगह पीच गायब है। गिट्टी उखड़ चुके चुके है। बताया जाता है की बाराचौक से लक्ष्मीनियां गांव तक बीच सड़क पर दर्जनों जगह छोटे बड़े गड्ढे बन गए है। इसके कारण लोगों को पांव पैदल चलना मुश्किल बना हुआ है।

वहीं विगत दिनों आई बाढ़ की त्रासदी ने इस सड़क की सोनमणी गांव से लक्ष्मीनिया गांव तक स्थिति बिगाड़ कर रख दी है। हलाकि बाढ़ के बाद जिलाधिकारी के निर्देश पर ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा जगह टुकड़ा ईट डालकर मरम्मति करवाई गई।

लेकिन वाहनों की आवाजाही कारण सड़क की दुर्दशा और ख़राब हो चुकी है। सड़क की दयनीय स्थिति के कारण कब कोई अनहोनी की घटना घट जाए कहा नहीं जा सकता। बारा, सोनमणि गांव में घरों का पानी बहने के कारण सालों भर स्थिति बदहाल बनी है।

सड़क से प्रखंड व अनुमंडल जाने में हाेती सुविधा

25 वर्ष पूर्व ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग द्वारा बाराचौक से लक्ष्मीनियां गांव तक इस सड़क का निर्माण कराया गया था। सड़क बनते ही प्रखंड के महरा, कुंडल वन, कुंडल टू, क्योटहर पंचायत के लोगों को प्रखंड, कार्यालय तक पहुंचने में सहूलियत मिल गई थी। सड़क बनते ही प्रखंड की कार्यालय की दुरी सिमटकर आधी भी कम हो गई थी।

स्थानीय लोगों के साथ प्रखंड के लोगों के लिए इस रास्ते होकर प्रखंड, अनुमंडल, जिला कार्यालय तक पहुंचना सुगम हो गया था। लेकिन दिन प्रतिदिन की स्थिति बिगड़ती ही चली गई। 5 वर्षों में कई बार आवाज भी उठाई गई।

