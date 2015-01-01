पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:न्यौरी ढाला जाने वाली सड़क बाढ़ में हो गई जर्जर, मरम्मत नहीं

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सड़क की बदहाली के कारण गांवों तक पहुंचने में होती है परेशानी, ग्रामीणों ने की अविलंब मरम्मत करवाने की मांग

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में एक वर्ष पूर्व निर्माण हुए तनुकचौक से न्यौरी गांव तक जाने वाली मुख्य सड़क की स्थिति बदहाल बनी हुई है। बताया जाता है की विगत दिनों आई विनाशकारी बाढ़ के पानी की चपेट में आने के कारण सड़क जगह जगह बदहाल हो चूका है। सड़क पर पानी बहने के कारण कटाव होने सड़क की हालत बिगाड़ कर रख दी है। स्थिति तह है की तनुकचौक चौक के न्यौरी ढला तक दर्जनों जगह सड़क से पीच गायब हो चुके है। मिट्टी की कटाव होने के कारण दो पहिया, चार पहिया वाहन के साथ पांव पैदल सड़क पर चलना मुश्किल बना हुआ है। मुख्य सड़क होने के कारण लोगों इस सड़क से चलना ग्रामीणों के लिए मजबूरी बना हुआ है। विगत दो महीनों से ग्रामीणों को जरुरी कार्यों के लिए इस सड़क होकर प्रखंड, अनुमंडल, व जिला मुख्यालय तक पहुंचना मजबूरी बनी हुई है। सड़क की दयनीय स्थिति के कारण सड़क होकर चलने में कठिनाइयों का सामना करनी होती है। लेकिन विडंबना है की बाढ़ की स्थिति सामान्य होने के दो महीने के बाद भी स्थानीय प्रशासन व ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग द्वारा सड़क की मरम्मति करवाने के दिशा में कोई पहल नहीं हुई है। सड़क पर उत्पन्न समस्या के कारण दोरकाही, सोनसा, कंकाड़ी, बलुआहा, न्यौरी आदि गांवों के दस हजार से अधिक की आबादी प्रभावित है। लाेगाें ने मरम्मत की मांग की | सड़क के किनारे बसे ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि एक वर्ष पूर्व ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग के द्वारा इस सड़क की निर्माण कराई गई थी। सड़क की निर्माण होते ही प्रखंड जिला, अनुमंडल के साथ हसनपुर प्रखंड तक पहुंचने में लोगों को सहूलियत मिल गई थी। लेकिन बाढ़ की त्रासदी ने इस सड़क को बदहाल बना दिया। बदहाली के कारण ग्रामीणों के सामने समस्या बनी हुई है। समस्या को लेकर सड़क के किनारे बसे ग्रामीणों ने स्थानीय प्रशासन व ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग के अधिकारी से अनुरक्षण के लिए 5 वर्षों तक की वित्तीय मद के तहत अविलंब मरम्मत करवाने की मांग की।

