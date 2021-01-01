पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा:दूसरे दिन पहली पाली के गणित में कदाचार करते एक छात्रा समेत 3 परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • संत कबीर इंटर कॉलेज व संत मैरी स्कूल सेंटर पर नकल करते परीक्षार्थी धराए

इंटर परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन प्रथम पाली में गणित व दूसरी पाली में भूगोल व वोकेशनल अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा हुई। जिले के 82 केंद्रों पर आयोजित इस परीक्षा के दौरान मंगलवार को कदाचार के आरोप में एक छात्रा समेत तीन परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। प्रथम पाली में शहर के संत कबीर इंटर कॉलेज स्थित परीक्षा केंद्र पर कदाचार के आरोप में दो छात्रों को निष्कासित कर दिया गया। इसके अलावा संत मैरी स्कूल स्थित सेंटर से एक छात्रा को कदाचार करते केंद्राधीक्षक ने निष्कासित कर दिया।

पहली पाली में परीक्षा के दौरान जिले भर में 23382 छात्र उपस्थित हुए जबकि 323 छात्र अनुपस्थित पाए गए। इसी तरह दूसरी पाली में 19533 छात्र उपस्थित हुए जबकि 454 छात्र परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित हो गए। उधर, परीक्षा को लेकर सदर एसडीओ रविंद्र कुमार दिवाकर व डीएसपी प्रीतिश कुमार ने शहर के विभिन्न केंद्रों का भ्रमण किया। एसडीओ श्री दिवाकर ने बताया कि निष्कासित किए गए तीनों परीक्षार्थी से दो-दो हजार रुपए बतौर जुर्माना लेने के बाद निजी मुचलके पर छोड़ दिया गया। दलसिंहसराय कें छह केंद्रों पर 2816 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित शहर के छह केंद्र पर चल रही इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा दूसरे दिन कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था व सीसीटीवी कैमरे की निगरानी के बीच आयोजित हुई। वहीं वैश्विक महामारी कोविड 19 के नियमों का पालन करते हुए सभी केंद्र पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, सैनेटाइजेशन व मास्क के साथ ही परीक्षार्थियों को अंदर प्रवेश करने दिया गया। दूसरे दिन दोनों पालियों को मिलाकर 2816 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित व 54 अनुपस्थित रहे। इसमें बालिका उच्च विद्यालय में प्रथम पाली में 59 उपस्थित व दूसरी पाली में 157 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित रहे। वहीं राष्ट्रीय उच्च विद्यालय में प्रथम पाली में 206 उपस्थित व 3 अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं दूसरी पाली में 437 उपस्थित व 5 अनुपस्थित रहे।

प्रथम पाली में गणित व दूसरी पाली में भूगोल व वोकेशनल अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा

कल्याणपुर में शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में हुई इंटर की परीक्षा

कल्याणपुर | प्रखंड क्षेत्र के इंटर परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन परीक्षा केंद्रों पर शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में गणित व भूगोल की परीक्षा संपन्न हुई। सुंदर उच्च विद्यालय मुक्तापुर में सहायक केंद्र अधीक्षक मोहम्मद सुल्तान खान ने बताया कि गणित में 6 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे वही दूसरी पाली की भूगोल की परीक्षा में 1 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे । उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय बासुदेवपुर परीक्षा केंद्र पर गणित की परीक्षा में 3 ,भूगोल की परीक्षा में 3 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। करुआ इंटर कॉलेज परीक्षा केंद्र पर गणित की परीक्षा में 7, भूगोल की परीक्षा में 7 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित पाए गए ।उक्त आशय की जानकारी प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी राजकुमार यादव ने देते हुए बताया कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र के 9 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में परीक्षा दूसरे दिन संपन्न हुई है।
दोनों पालियों की परीक्षा में कुल 38 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित

प्रखंड मुख्यालय के तीन केंद्रों पर हुई इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन प्रथम पाली में आयोजित गणित की परीक्षा में कुल 17 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे । वही 1302 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित रहे । एलकेवीडी कॉलेज में प्रथम पाली के परीक्षा में 10 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे । वही 735 सम्मिलित हुए । हाई स्कूल ताजपुर में प्रथम पाली में 2 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे जबकि 311 सम्मिलित हुए ।

रोसड़ा में 82 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे

अनुमंडल मुख्यालय में 13 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर संचालित इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन की परीक्षा में प्रथम पाली में कुल 20 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे । कुल 2208 परीक्षार्थियों में से 2188 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए । वहीं दूसरी पाली में कुल 62 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित रहे। कुल 4200 में से 4130 परीक्षार्थी ही परीक्षा में शामिल हुए । प्रशासनिक कड़ी चौकसी के बीच दोनों पालियों की परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न हुई ।

पटोरी में शांतिपूर्ण हुई दूसरे दिन की परीक्षा

सभी सात परीक्षा केंद्रों पर दो पालियों में इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से हुई। दूसरे दिन भी किसी भी केंद्र से कदाचार के आरोप में परीक्षार्थी का न तो निष्कासन हुआ और न ही गिरफ्तारी की गई। एसडीओ मो जफ़र आलम ने बताया कि परीक्षा के दौरान सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों के आसपास शांति बनी रही। इस दौरान एसडीओ के अलावे एएसपी विजय कुमार, सुपर जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट सह डीएसओ सोमनाथ सिंह निगरानी कर रहे थे।

