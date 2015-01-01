पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Wedding Season Will Start From Today, 3 In November, 10 In December And Two Muhurtas In February, 10 Thousand Weddings Are Estimated, Yoga Is Not Being Made In January And March.

मुहूर्त:आज से शुरू होगा शादी का मौसम, नवंबर में 3, दिसंबर में 10 व फरवरी में है दो मुहूर्त, 10 हजार शादियों का अनुमान, जनवरी व मार्च में नहीं बन रहा है योग

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
हिन्दू धर्म में शादी का मौसम 25 नवंबर बुधवार से शुरू हो जाएगा। जो फरवरी माह तक रहेगा। बताया जाता है कि यहां मुख्य रूप से मिथिला व बनारसी पंचांग के हिसाब से शादियों का मुहूर्त तय किया जाता है। इसी के अनुरूप लोग शादी करते हैं। इस बार दोनों मुहूर्त मिलाकर नवंबर-फरवरी तक 16 मुहूर्त बन रहा है। जिसमें मिथिला पंचांग से शादियों के मुहूर्त को लेकर रूदौली के पंडित जगदानन्द झा ने बताया कि नवंबर में शादी का कोई मुहूर्त नहीं है।

वहीं दिसंबर में 6, 7, 10, 11 व 14 को एवं फरवरी माह में दो मुहूर्त 17 व 21 को है। जबकि जनवरी व मार्च में शादी के मुहूर्त का किसी प्रकार का योग नहीं बन रहा है। इस प्रकार मिथिला से 7 मुहूर्त हैं। वहीं पंडित अमरकांत मिश्र ने बताया कि बनारसी व अन्य पंचांग के हिसाब से नवंबर से मार्च के बीच शादी के 9 मुहूर्त हैं। जिसमें नवंबर में 25, 27 व 30 एवं दिसंबर में 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 व 15 को शादी का मुहूर्त है। जबकि जनवरी, फरवरी व मार्च में शादी के मुहूर्त का कोई योग नहीं है।

मिथिला पंचांग से नवंबर से फरवरी तक 7 व अन्य पंचांग से इस दौरान बन रहे शादी के 9 मुहूर्त, बाजार पर दिख रहा कोरोना महामारी का असर

शादी की बुकिंग में मेहमानों की संख्या आ रही कम
कोरोना को लेकर शादी समारोह स्थल पर सावधानी बरती जा रही है। यूएन पैलेस के गजन कुमार, हिमगिरी के विकास सिंह, रिमझिम के मुरारी प्रसाद सिन्हा व हथसार उत्सव पैलेस के महेन्द्र प्रधान ने बताया कि शादियों समारोह को लेकर सोशल डिस्टेंस मेंटेन रखते हुए कुर्सी-टेबल की व्यवस्था समुचित दूरी पर की जा रही है। मुख्य गेट पर अतिथियों को सेनेटाइजर देने की व्यवस्था रहेगी। उनके यहां शादी की बुकिंग में मेहमानों की संख्या कम बताई जा रही है। प्रशासन की ओर से किसी प्रकार का निर्देश नहीं होने से कुछ बुकिंग में मेहमानों की संख्या में कोई अंतर नहीं देखा जा रहा है।

जिले में 5 हजार छोटे-बड़े टेंट व्यवसायी, 50 करोड़ रुपए के व्यवसाय का है अनुमान

नवंबर-फरवरी के बीच शादी के 16 मुहूर्त में जिला में करीब 10 हजार शादियां होंगी। जिसको लेकर टेंट, कैटरिंग, डेकोरेटर, होटल व उत्सव पैलेस का 50 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का व्यवसाय होने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। इसके बारे में समस्तीपुर टेंट डेकोरेशन वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के चेयरमैन अनोज कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि जिला में करीब 5 हजार छोट-बेड़े टेंट व्यवसायी हैं। वहीं फ्लावर व बिजली डेकोरेटर के साथ ही कैटरिंग बिजनेस, होटल, रेस्टोरेंट व उत्सव हॉल व्यवसायी भी इससे जुड़े हुए हैं। फरवरी माह तक शादी के करीब डेढ़ दर्जन मुहूर्त में जिला में 10 हजार शादी होने का अनुमान है। वहीं प्रत्येक व्यवसायी को दो-तीन शादियों में काम मिलने से इस बार 50 करोड़ रुपए से उपर का व्यवसाय होने का अनुमान है। यह सीजन व्यवसायियों के लिए अच्छा रहेगा।

