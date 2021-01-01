पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीन:सरकारी व गैर सरकारी मिलाकर जिले में हैं 123 डॉक्टर, 110 ने ली वैक्सीन

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सरायरंजन के तीन, विभूतिपुर के चार, रोसड़ा व शिवाजीनगर के तीन-तीन डॉक्टरों को इंतजार

जिले में 16 जनवरी से शुरू हुआ कोरोना टीकाकरण अभियान में तेजी आ गई है। सरकारी व गैर सरकारी क्षेत्र कुल मिलाकर 123 डॉक्टर हैं। जिनमें से 110 डॉक्टरों ने कोरोना का टीका ले लिया है। जबकि सात डॉक्टर टीका के लिए अपनी बारी का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। शनिवार को होने वाले टीकाकरण के दिन इन्हे भी कोरोना का टीका दे दिया जाएगा। जिन डॉक्टरों को अबतक कोरोना का टीका नहीं लग पाया है उनमें सरायरंजन पीएचसी के डॉक्टर अनवारूल हक को मोबाइल पर टीका के लिए मैसेज आया लेकिन तबियत खराब होने से टीका नहीं लिया है। जबकि डॉक्टर एस मुखर्जी व डॉक्टर रिंकी बनफूल को मैसेज नहीं आया है दोनों डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि टीका के लिए बारी का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। उधर, विभूतिपुर के चार डॉक्टरों का नाम सूची में नहीं आने के कारण टीका नहीं ले पाए हैं। डॉक्टरों ने कहा कोई कंफ्यूजन नहीं है। अपनी बारी आने पर टीका लेंगे। रोसड़ा व शिवाजीनगर के तीन-तीन डॉक्टर भी अपनी बारी का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। सदर अस्पताल के सभी डॉक्टर व कर्मियों ने लिया टीका : सदर अस्पताल के डॉक्टर समेत कुल 300 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को कोरोना का टीका देने के लिए सूची बद्ध किया गया था। अस्पताल में सिविल सर्जन समेत सभी डॉक्टर के अलावा स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने टीका ले लिया है। अस्पताल के एक भी कर्मी टीका से वंचित नहीं हैं।

रोसड़ा : अधिकतर ने लिया है टीका
अनुमंडल के स्वास्थ्य कर्मी काफी रुचि ले रहे हैं। 16 जनवरी से जारी टीका करण अभियान के तहत सभी डॉक्टर के अलावा अधिकांश स्वास्थ्य कर्मी कोरोना टीका ले चुके हैं। अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के तीन डॉक्टरों का नाम सूची में नहीं आने के कारण टीका नहीं ले पाए हैं।
सरायरंजन : एक डॉक्टर बीमार, दो को बारी का इंतजार
सरायरंजन अस्पताल में कार्यरत डॉक्टर अनवारूल हक बीमार हैं जबकि डॉक्टर एस मुखर्जी व डॉक्टर रिंकी बनफूल को टीका के मैसेज का इंतजार है।
उजियारपुर : सीएचसी प्रभारी लोगों को कर रहे प्रेरित
सीएचसी प्रभारी आर के सिंह डायबिटीज से ग्रसित हैं। वह खुद कोरोना टीका लगा चुके हैं और लोगों को भी कोरोना टीका लेने के लिए प्रोत्साहित कर रहे हैं। उजियारपुर में 460 लोगों को टीका लगा है।
विभूतिपुर : वैक्सीन के लिए चार डॉक्टर इंतजार में
पीएचसी में 13 डॉक्टर हैं। जिसमें चार लोगों ने कोरोना का टीका नहीं लिया है। वे इंतजार में हैं।
विद्यापतिनगर : डॉक्टर व कर्मी ले चुके कोरोना टीका
पीएचसी में कुल 670 का रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ है। दो दिनों में डॉक्टर समेत 90 लोगों ने वैक्सीन लिया है।
शिवाजीनगर : 700 लोगों को पड़ेगा कोरोना टीका
पीएचसी के डॉक्टर समेत 700 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीका देने का लक्ष्य है।

