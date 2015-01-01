पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उदासीनता:उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय मसीना में विषयवार शिक्षकों की है भारी कमी

खानपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दर्जा उच्च माध्यमिक का और व्यवस्था प्राथमिक से भी कम

उत्क्रमित माध्यमिक विद्यालय मसीना के बच्चों का भविष्य को लेकर अविभावकों में चिंता बनी है। मध्य विद्यालय को उत्क्रमित कर उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय का दर्जा देकर स्थानीय बच्चों के लिए सहुलियत तो जरूर हुई। लेकिन आज भी विद्यालय संसाधनों की घोर कमी से जूझ रहा है। शुरुआती दौर में विद्यालय में तीन शिक्षकों की बहाली अवश्य हुई।

लेकिन दो शिक्षकों का स्थानांतरण के बाद महज एक शिक्षक के भरोसे विद्यालय में अध्ययनरत बच्चों का भविष्य टिकी है। हालांकि उच्च माध्यमिक का दर्जा मिलने के करीब 3 साल बाद विद्यालय को फर्नीचर नसीब हुआ है।

इसके पूर्व बच्चे जमीन पर दरी बिछाकर पढ़ाई करते थे। शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में विभाग चाहे लाख दावा कर ले। लेकिन हकीकत कुछ और ही बयां कर रहा है। समुचित व्यवस्था नहीं रहने के कारण बच्चों का भविष्य दांव पर लगी है। आज भी उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय में शिक्षक, भवन, फर्नीचर आदि समस्याओं से विद्यालय जूझ रहा है।

जानकारी के अनुसार इस विद्यालय को उत्क्रमित माध्यमिक का दर्जा वर्ष 2015 में प्राप्त हुआ। दर्जा तो उच्च विद्यालय का है लेकिन व्यवस्था प्राथमिक से भी बदतर है। करीब एक करोड़ की लागत से बना विद्यालय भवन को आज भी किसी तारणहार का इन्तजार है।

आधारभूत संरचना से 12 कमरों का दो मंजिला भवन वर्ष 2016 में बनकर तैयार हुआ। लेकिन अब भी व्यवस्था के नाम पर कमी दिख रही है। इससे समझ सकते हैं की विद्यालय में अध्ययनरत बच्चों को किस प्रकार की शिक्षा मिलती होगी। बताया गया की कक्षा 9 व 10 में कुल नामांकित छात्र-छात्राओं की संख्या 221 है। इसमें नवम कक्षा में 122 व दशम कक्षा में 99 बच्चे नामांकित हैं।

दान में मिली है जमीन, चंदा से हुई व्यवस्था

बताया गया कि मसीना बीज प्राइवेट कंपनी के मालिक द्वारा विद्यालय के नाम पर करीब 3 एकड़ जमीन दी गई है।विद्यालय का भवन तो बना लेकिन विद्यालय को व्यवस्था को व्यवस्था के नाम पर कमी दिख रही है। हालांकि कुछ माह पूर्व चहारदीवारी का निर्माण हो गई है। यहां पंखा, खेल सामग्री के अलावे चापाकल भी कुछ लोगों से चन्दा लेकर शिक्षकों के द्वारा व्यवस्था की गई है।

शिक्षकों की कमी से होती है परेशानी

विद्यालय में विषयवार शिक्षकों की कमी है। उच्च विद्यालय के नाम पर महज एक शिक्षक सामाजिक विज्ञान के हैं। पहले तीन शिक्षक थे, लेकिन वर्ष 2019 में दो शिक्षक का स्थानांतरण हो गया है। यहां कम-से-कम 6 विषय के शिक्षकों की जरूरत है। फिर भी बच्चों को गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा देने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

महेश प्रसाद यादव, प्रभारी एचएम, उमावि मसीना।

