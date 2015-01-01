पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव का आज आएगा परिणाम:हर विधान सभा के लिए होंगे दो-दो मतगणना कक्ष लगेंगे सात-सात टेबल, एक कमरे में लगी 14 टेबल

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना को लेकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का रखा गया है ख्याल, सभी तैयारी पूरी हुई

विधान सभा चुनाव की मतगणना को लेकर समस्तीपुर कॉलेज में वज्रगृह बनाया गया है। जहां मंगलवार को सभी 10 विधान सभाओं 131-कल्याणपुर (अजा), 132-वारिसनगर, 133-समस्तीपुर, 134-उजियारपुर, 135-मोरवा, 136-सरायरंजन, 137-मोहिउद्दीननगर, 138-विभूतिपुर, 139-रोसड़ा (अजा) व 140-हसनपुर में सीयू व वीवी पैट के माध्यम से मतगणना की जाएगी। इसके लिए इस बार प्रत्येक विधान सभा के लिए दो-दो मतगणना कक्ष बनाते हुए वहां सात-सात टेबल लगाया गया है। बताया जाता है कि पूर्व में एक कमरे में 14 टेबल लगाया जाता था।

पर इस बार कोरोना को लेकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए दूरी बनाकर एक कमरे में सात-सात टेबल लगाए गए हैं। सभी टेबल पर तीन-तीन कर्मी मौजूद रहेंगे। जिसमें एक सुपरवाइजर, एक माइक्रो प्रेक्षक व एक काउंटिंग असिस्टेंट शामिल होंगे। वहीं प्रत्येक राउंड में सात सीयू के अलावे दो-दो वीवी पैट के पर्ची की गणना की जाएगी। बताया जाता है कि रैंडम रूप से चयनित वीवी पैट की पर्ची का मिलान सीयू के मतदान से कराया जाएगा। सही होने के बाद ही उसे जमा कराकर दूसरे राउंड के लिए सीयू लिया जाएगा। पारदर्शी व निष्पक्ष मतगणना का डीएम ने दिया निर्देश | मतगणना के एक दिन पूर्व सोमवार को जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी शशांक शुभंकर ने सभी मतगणना अधिकारियों व कर्मियों को पारदर्शी व निष्पक्ष मतगणना को लेकर निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने हर राउंड में मतों की गणना कर दो बूथ पर वीवी पैट से मिलान करने को कहा। एसपी विकास वर्मन ने कड़ी सुरक्षा रखने की बात कही।

माइक्रो प्रेक्षक व काउंटिंग असिस्टेंट रहेंगे मौजूद, हर राउंड में दो बूथ का वीवीपैट से मिलान होगा

मतगणना कक्ष में दूसरे गेट से आएंगे उम्मीदवारों के अभिकर्ता | मतगणना कक्ष में पारदर्शी गणना प्रक्रिया को देखने के लिए सभी उम्मीदवारों के अभिकर्ता हर टेबल के पास मौजूद रहेंगे। इसके लिए उन्हें कर मतगणना कक्ष के पीछे से बनाए गए अलग गेट से एंट्री दी जाएगी। सभी अभिकर्ता को पहचान पत्र दिया गया है।

सहायक, पर्यवेक्षक व ऑब्जर्वर को दिया गया प्रशिक्षण

समस्तीपुर| संत कबीर महाविद्यालय में सोमवार को मतगणना कार्य को पारदर्शी व निष्पक्ष तरीके से संपन्न कराने को लेकर मतगणना सहायक, मतगणना पर्यवेक्षक व मतगणना माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। प्रशिक्षण कोषांग के नोडल पदाधिकारी अरविंद कुमार झा की मौजूदगी में इसे दो पारियों में दिया गया। इस अवसर पर सभी गणन पदाधिकारियों को कंट्रोल यूनिट से गणन करने की विधि बताई गई। इसके साथ ही प्रपत्र 17 सी भाग 2 को संधारित करने की जानकारी दी गई। सभी कार्मिक 10 तारीख को सुबह 6 बजे मतगणना स्थल समस्तीपुर कॉलेज पहुंचेंगे। जहां त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था से गुजरते हुए आगे बढ़ेंगे। वहीं पर उन्हें तृतीय नियुक्ति पत्र एवं तृतीय प्रशिक्षण भी दिया जाएगा।

जिसके बाद सभी कर्मी मतगणना कक्ष में अपने आवंटित सीट पर बैठेंगे। जहां निर्वाची पदाधिकारी के निर्देश पर मतगणना कार्य संपन्न करेंगे। इसके साथ ही प्रत्येक विधानसभा में 5 वीवीपैट का रेण्डमली गिनती होगी। इसके लिए पिजन हॉल में पर्ची को अलग-अलग करने वह 25-25 का बंडल बनाकर गणना करने की विधि बताई गई। प्रशिक्षण स्थल पर जनरल ऑब्जर्वर अनिल कुमार खड़े सहित तीन ऑब्जर्वर ने आकर निरीक्षण किया। इस अवसर पर मुख्य मास्टर प्रशिक्षक मुकेश कुमार, मास्टर प्रशिक्षक सतीश कुमार यादव, मनीष चंद्र प्रसाद, राकेश कुमार, तनवीर आलम, आशुतोष कुमार झा आदि ने सहयोग किया।

