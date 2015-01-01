पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है मास्क लगाएं और समाज और अपने परिवार को रखें सुरक्षित

खानपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • वैक्सीन आने तक सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का रखें ख्याल, मास्क से ही बचाई जा सकती है जिंदगी, रहें सतर्क

कोरोना संक्रमण महामारी को रोकने के लिए फिलहाल मास्क व दो गज की दूरी ही वैक्सीन है। घरों से निकलने से पहले मुंह पर मास्क लगा लें। जहां भी जाएं अगर भीड़ है तो एक दूसरे के बीच दो गज की दूरी बनाएं रखें। जबतक वैक्सीन निकल नहीं जाता है, तब तक मास्क को ही वैक्सीन समझें।

ठंड की बढ़ते प्रकोप के बीच जिस प्रकार से कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर देश में आ गई है, इस सब के बीच मास्क के साथ सतर्कता बहुत जरूरी हो गया है। प्रतिदिन कहीं न कहीं नए केस को लेकर फिर से चिंता बढ़ने लगी है। विगत 5 माह की लाॅकडाउन ने लोगों की आर्थिक स्थिति पर खासा प्रभाव जरूर छोड़ा है। लेकिन कोरोना को मात देने के लिए लाॅकडाउन के अलावे कोई रास्ता भी नहीं था।लोगों की सुरक्षा का ख्याल रखते हुए लाकडाउन लगाया गया था। लेकिन मास्क लगाना और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल रखना जरूरी है। तभी हमलोग सुरक्षित रह पाएंगे। दैनिक भास्कर की ओर से कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए “अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है’ कार्यक्रम चलाया जा रहा है।

इस क्रम में पीएचसी के कर्मियों की ओर से युवा, बुजुर्ग, बच्चे, महिलाओं को मास्क पहनने व दूसरों को भी इसके लिए प्रेरित करने के लिए जागरूक किया गया। पीएचसी के हेल्थ मैनेजर मो.अमानउल्लाह ने लोगों को जागरूक करते हुए बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण एक महामारी के रूप में पूरी दुनिया मे अपना साम्राज्य खड़ी कर दी है।

इससे लोग विगत 6 माह से परेशान है। घर-घर लोग इस संक्रमण से डरे-सहमे हैं। कोरोना को रोकने के लिए अभी कोई दवा या वैक्सीन नहीं बनी है। फिलहाल इससे बचाव के लिए मास्क ही एकमात्र वैक्सीन के रूप में काम कर रही है।

मास्क पहनकर ही अपने आप को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाया जा सकता है : रामबाबू पांडेय
रामबाबू पांडेय ने बताया कि हम सुरक्षित रहेंगे तभी परिवार व समाज सुरक्षित रहेगा। लोगों को इस ओर जागरूक होकर सरकारी गाइड लाइन को समझकर लोगों को भी समझाने का प्रयास किया जाना जरूरी है। मो.अरशद इकबाल ने बच्चों, महिलाओं, बुजुर्गों व युवाओं को घर से बाहर निकलने से पहले मास्क लगाने की ओर जागरूक करते हुए दूसरों को भी जागरूक करने की शपथ दिलाई। कर्मी संजय कुमार झा ने मास्क पहनकर दूसरे लोगों को भी जागरूक करने की बात कही।

युवा बल को आगे आकर लेनी होगी जिम्मेदारी
लोगों ने बताया कि युवाओं के बल पर ही अब समाज के विकास संभव है। इसलिए आस-पड़ोस के लोगों को जागरूक करने का भार भी युवाओं पर ही होती है। युवाओं को अपनी जिम्मेदारी को समझनी होगी। आपलोग लोगों को जागरूक करें, ताकि समाज को सुरक्षित रखा जा सके। लोगों ने खुद मास्क लगाने व दूसरों को भी मास्क की अहमियत बताते हुए जागरूक करने की शपथ ली।

