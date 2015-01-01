पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव:अाज अापकी बारी...गढ़ें पूर्वी चंपारण का भविष्य

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मतदान आज, 10 नवंबर को नतीजे 6 विधानसभा के 1781681 वाेटर्स तय करेंगे 88 प्रत्याशियाें के भाग्य

तीसरे चरण में छह विधानसभा मोतिहारी, रक्सौल, नरकटिया, सुगौली, ढाका, व चिरैया में शनिवार काे मतदान होगा। छह विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 88 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में हैं। इनमें महिला प्रत्याशी चार हैं। जिला प्रशासन ने शांतिपूर्ण व निष्पक्ष मतदान कराने के लिए पुख्ता इंतजाम किए हैं। छह विस में 2569 बूथों पर मतदान होगा। इनमें अति संवेदनशील 382 व संवेदनशील बूथ 820 हैं। जबकि सामान्य बूथ की संख्या 1367 है। 17 लाख 81 हजार 681 मतदाता इस चुनाव में भाग लेंगे। इनमें 944484 पुरुष व 837129 महिला समेत 68 थर्ड जेंडर मतदाता हैं। प्रशासन ने 158 एेसे बूथ बनाए हैं, जहां से मतदान का लाइव टेलीकास्ट किया जाएगा। मतदाताओं को किसी तरह की परेशानी न हो इसके लिए भी प्रशासन पूरी व्यवस्था की है।

प्रत्येक बूथ पर पेयजल, शौचालय, बिजली आदि आदि सुविधाएं मतदाताओं को दी जाएगी। मतदान के दौरान बूथ पर तीन लाइन लगेंगे। पहली लाइन पुरुष की, दूसरी महिला, जबकि तीसरी लाइन पीडब्ल्यूडी व वृद्ध मतदाताओं की होगी। बूथ पर आशा की तैनाती की गई है। जो आने वाले मतदाता की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग कर उन्हें ग्लब्स उपलब्ध कराएगी। अधिक टेम्प्रेचर वाले मतदाता को अंदर नहीं जाने दिया जाएगा। उन्हें अलग बैठा कर कुछ देर के बाद टेम्प्रेचर की दोबारा जांच की जाएगी। ठीक होने पर वे वोट दे पाएंगे। कोरोना संक्रमित या लक्षण वाले मतदाता शाम पांच बजे से छह बजे तक मतदान करेंगे। प्रत्येक विधानसभा क्षेत्र में एक-एक आर्दश बूथ बनाया गया है। जहां महिला मतदान कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। दिव्यांग व वृद्ध मतदाता को घर से बूथ तक लाने के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से वाहन उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

मतदान के लिए निर्वाचक पहचान पत्र के अलावा वैकल्पिक दस्तावेज

पासपोर्ट, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, राज्य व केंद्र सरकार के लोक उपक्रम, पब्लिक लिमिटेड कंपनियों द्वारा कर्मचारियों को जारी किए गए फोटोयुक्त सेवा पहचान पत्र, बैंक-डाकघर की ओर से जारी पासबुक, पैन कार्ड, एनपीआर के तहत आरजीआई द्वारा जारी किए गए स्मार्ट कार्ड, मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड, श्रम मंत्रालय की योजना के तहत जारी स्वास्थ्य बीमा स्मार्ट कार्ड, फोटोयुक्त पेंशन दस्तावेज, सांसदों, विधायकों, एमएलसी सदस्यों को जारी किए गए सरकारी पहचान पत्र और आधार कार्ड से भी आप वोट डाल सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें