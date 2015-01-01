पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:मशरूम उत्पादन का प्रशिक्षण जरूरी: डॉ अजय कुमार

समस्तीपुर7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहारशरीफ के रोटेरियन डॉ. अजय कुमार ने जिला में मशरूम के उत्पादन प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने रोटरी क्लब ऑफ समस्तीपुर के मोती व सीप की खेती व मशरूम उत्पादन प्रशिक्षण केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह कार्यक्रम समाज के आर्थिक स्वावलंबन की दिशा में मील का पत्थर सिद्ध होगा। इस क्षेत्र में स्वरोजगार की व्यापक संभावनाएं हैं।

उन्होंने लॉकडाउन के दौरान प्रवासी मजदूरों को निराशा से बाहर निकालकर उन्हें प्रशिक्षित करना, कोरोना के खतरे एवं उससे बचाव के तरीकों के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करना, मास्क, हैंडवाश व सेनेटाइजर वितरण, जरूरतमंदों को भोजन पहुंचाने जैसे कार्य की सराहना की। इस दौरान क्लब प्रेसिडेंट डॉ. अमृता, रोटेरियन सुजीत खेमका, प्रणय कुमार, अमित वर्मा व दीपक कुमार थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें