आक्रोश:परेशानी: हसनपुर मध्य विद्यालय में जाने का रास्ता नहीं, लोगों में आक्रोश

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
खानपुर | प्रखंड के बागमती नदी के किनारे चारों तरफ खेतों के बीच अवस्थित उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय हसनपुर को स्थापना काल से ही सड़क नसीब नहीं हुई है। वर्षों से सड़क की उठ रही मांग आज तक पूरी नहीं हो पाई है। इसका परिणाम है कि विद्यालय आज भी समस्याओं के जाल में रेंग रहा है।बांध के किनारे चारों तरफ खेत से घिरे बीच में बना विद्यालय एक रास्ता के लिए तरस रहा है।बच्चे, शिक्षक प्रतिदिन बांध से नीचे उतरकर खेत के मेड़ के सहारे विद्यालय में प्रवेश करते हैं। ऐसा नहीं है कि किसी विभागीय पदाधिकारी या फिर जनप्रतिनिधि को यहां की समस्या नहीं पता है। बावजूद विद्यालय का विकास नहीं हो पा रही है। गली मोहल्ले की सड़क बनाई जा रही है, विभागीय अधिकारी गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा का राग अलापते हैं।

लेकिन यहां की स्थिति इस राग की सच्चाई का पोल खोलने के लिए काफी है। फिलवक्त विद्यालय का रास्ता निजी जमीन के पेंच में फंसा है। जब फसल बोने का समय आता है तब जमीन को जोतकर खेत तैयार कर फसल बो दी जाती है। उस समय और समस्या गहरा जाता है। जब खेत के मालिक फसल पटवन कर देते हैं, तब बिना बारिश के ही पगडंडी सड़क कीचड़मय हो जाया करता है। लेकिन जब बारिश होती है तो कीचड़ पानी की वजह से कभी-कभी विद्यालय बंद करने की नौबत आ जाती है।

