चुनाव:समस्तीपुर, वारिसनगर व मोरवा में लगेगी दो ईवीएम

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  •

तीसरे चरण में पांच विधान विधान सभा क्षेत्रों कल्याणपुर, वारिसनगर, समस्तीपुर, बिथान व सरायरंजन में 7 नवंबर को मतदान होना है। समस्तीपुर 26, वारिसनगर में 20 व मोरवा में 19 उम्मीदवार होने के कारण यहां दो-दो ईवीएम लगाए जाएंगे। इसको लेकर जिला में 1600 अतिरिक्त बीयू मंगाया गया है। ईवीएम कोषांग के नोडल पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि तीसरे चरण में समस्तीपुर, वारिसनगर व मोरवा में उम्मीदवार बढ़ने के कारण बीयू की अतिरिक्त संख्या मंगाई गई है।

