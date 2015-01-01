पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्तारी:दो लोगों को पुलिस ने शराब के नशे में पकड़ा, हाेटल के कमरे में नशे में कर रहे थे हंगामा

दलसिंहसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्थानीय थाना की पुलिस ने सोमवार की देर शाम गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर एनएच 28 पर बल्लोचक के समीप एक होटल के कमरे से शराब के नशे में हंगामा करते दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

दोनों की पहचान उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर जिला के झगीराबाद निवासी कमल सिंह यादव के पुत्र सुनील यादव (45 वर्ष) व विक्रम सिंह के पुत्र अमित कुमार (42 वर्ष) के रूप में हुई है। दोनों एक कांड में धराए ट्रक रिजिल करवाने के लिए यूपी से दलसिंहसराय आया था। दिनभर कोर्ट का काम समाप्त करने के बाद वह एनएच किनारे अपने होटल में चला गया। वहां उन्होंने अपने साथ लाए शराब का सेवन करने के बाद कमरे के अंदर हंगामा करने लगा।

इसी दौरान किसी ने इसकी सूचना स्थानीय थाना की पुलिस को दिया। सूचना मिलने के बाद गश्ती कर रहे एएसआई फुलेना प्रसाद यादव सदलबल होटल पहुंचे। होटल कर्मियों के साथ वह कमरा के पास पहुंचे तो अंदर से हंगामा की आवाज सुनाई दिया। इस संबंध में एसडीपीओ दिनेश कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि दोनों को न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में जेल भेजा जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें