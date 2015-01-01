पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसे:अर्घ्य के लिए खोदे गए गड्‌ढे में डूबने से दो साल के बच्चे की मौत

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में छठ पूजा के दौरान अलग-अलग घटनाओं में डूबकर छह लोगों की मौत

विभूतिपुर थाना के कापन गांव में छठ के लिए बनाए गए गड्‌ढे के पानी में डूबने से दो वर्षीय बच्चे की मौत हो गई। उसकी पहचान बेगूसराय जिले के प्राणपुर निवासी सुबोध कुमार राम का पुत्र अमरजीत कुमार (2 वर्ष) के रूप में की गई है। बच्चे की मां रीता कुमारी छठ पर अपने मायके कापन गांव आई हुई थी। शनिवार को छठ मनाने के लिए घर पर गड्ढा खोदकर पानी डालकर छठ पर्व मनाया। सुबह का अर्घ्य देने के बाद दोपहर में बच्चा दरवाजे पर खेलते-खेलते बनाए गए गड्ढे में गिर गया। बच्चे को पानी से बाहर निकाला गया तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। ताजपुर\मोरवा| चकसिकंदर पंचायत में शनिवार की सुबह छठ पूजा के दौरान नून नदी में डूबने से स्थानीय वार्ड 8 निवासी स्व. राम प्रसाद महतो के पुत्र अशोक कुमार महतो (49 वर्ष) की मौत हो गई। पत्नी फुलपरी देवी के द्वारा घाट पर छठ पूजा की जा रही थी। घाट पर पूजा के बाद नदी में नहाने के दौरान पैर गहरे जल में फिसल जाने के कारण डूब कर मौत हो गई।

छठ पूजा के दौरान नून नदी में डूबकर अधेड़ की हुई मौत

देता पोखर में छात्र का फिसला पैर, डूबकर मौत

कोनैला उपकारा के समीप स्थित देता पोखर में शनिवार को डूबने से दसवीं के छात्र की मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान उजियारपुर थाना क्षेत्र के जवाहरपुर वार्ड संख्या 12 निवासी रामनाथ साह के पुत्र छोटू कुमार (16 वर्ष) के रूप में हुई है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक पोखर पर अपने परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ छठ पूजा मनाने गया हुआ था। परिजनों के साथ अर्घ्य देने के दौरान उसका पैर फिसल गया।

विद्यापतिनगर मेें अलग-अलग जगहाें पर डूबने से दाे की माैत

छठ पूजा के दौरान अलग-अलग जगहों पर डूबने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। शुक्रवार को सिमरी तालाब में स्नान कर रहे स्थानीय राजू महतो के पुत्र प्रिंस कुमार 16 वर्ष की डूबकर मौत हो गई। स्नान करने के क्रम में वह गहरे पानी में चल गया था। ग्रामीण तैराक की मदद से उसे गहरे पानी से बाहर निकाला गया। तब तक किशोर की मौत हो चुकी थी। दूसरी ओर शनिवार की सुबह गढ़सिसई गांव के वार्ड पांच के देवेंद्र राम के 20 वर्षीय पुत्र प्रमोद कुमार की मौत बलान नदी में डूबने से हो गई। काफी मशक्कत के बाद डूबे युवक के शव को स्थानीय तैराक की मदद से बाहर निकाला गया। मृतक किशोर व युवक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें