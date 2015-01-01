पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:बच्चों में गुड टच बैड टच की जानकारी देकर शोषण से बचाने के लिए शुरू हुई मुहिम, यूनिसेफ ने जारी किया मार्गदर्शिका

समस्तीपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोविड-19 में घर पर ही रह कर सीखने का आग्रह, एप के माध्यम से दी जा रही जानकारी

कोविड के दौरान लंबे समय से स्कूल बंद रहने की स्थिति घर पर रहते हुए बच्चों को “गुड टच बैड टच’ की जानकारी के लिए यूनिसेफ, प्रयास, जवाहर ज्योति बाल विकास के संयुक्त प्रयास से अभिभावकों को जागरुक करने व बच्चों के प्रति नैतिक जिम्मेवारियों के लिए से एक मार्गदर्शिका जारी किया है।

जिसमें बच्चों के साथ ऐसी घटना जिसमें शरीरिक शोषण, बच्चों की पिटाई, किसी वस्तु से चोट पहुंचाने, घर से निकालना, काटना, उपयुक्त भोजन व सुरक्षा प्रदान नहीं करना, अपमानित करना, अनुचित भाषा का प्रयोग करना, यौन शोषण करना व उपेक्षा इत्यादि शामिल हो तो तुरंत चाइल्ड हेल्प को 1098 पर कॉल करें।

जारी किए गए संयुक्त मार्गदर्शिका में बच्चों को शारीरिक स्पर्श के बारे में भी सजग व जागरुक करने की जानकारी दी गई है। बच्चों को बताने के लिए अपील की गई है कि यदि कोई उन्हें अनुचित ठंग से छुए तो उसे रोकें। मदद के लिए जोर से चिल्लाए। ऐसा व्यवहार जिसमें वह अपने आपको सहज महसूस नहीं करते हों। उन्हें बैंड टच के रूप में देखा जाता है। ऐसी बातों को मां, पिता, दादा-दादी व शिक्षकों इत्यादि को बताने को कहा गया है।

मार्गदर्शिका में कोविड के बीच टीकाकरण को भी दिया महत्व
मार्गदर्शिका में कोविड के बीच टीकाकरण को भी तरजीह दी गई है। बच्चों को आंगबाड़ी केंद्र जिला अस्पताल, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ केंद्र, उपकेद्र पर ले जाकर टीकाकरण की बात कही गई है। बताया गया है कि कोविड के बीच बच्चों को हेपेटाइटिस बी, काली खांसी, टीबी, हिब इंफैक्सन, दिमागी बुखार, पोलियो, खसरा, रूबेला आदि का टीका दिया जा रहा है।

कोविड के कारण घर पर ही बच्चों को करें जागरूक
कोविड के दौरान इस बात बल दिया गया है बच्चों को घर पर सीखना जारी रखा जाए। कोविड के कारण शिशा को लेकर बच्चों के पास काफी चुनौतियां हैं। चुनौतियां के बीच बच्चे घर पर रहते हुए सीखना जारी रखें। स्वंय को सीखने की प्रतिया में व्यस्त रख महामारी में तनाव से निपटने में मदद मिलेगी।

कोविड से पूर्व “गुड टच बैड टच’ की जानकारी के लिए यूनिसेफ से संबंद्ध रहने वाले संस्थान के लोग विभिन्न स्कूलों में जाते थे। लेकिन गत मार्च महीने से स्कूलों के बंद रहने के बावजूद बाल उत्पीड़न का मामला सामने आ रहा है। इसको देखते हुए इस क्षेत्र में कार्य करने वाले संस्थानों ने संयुक्त मार्गदर्शिका जारी की है। विभिन्न माध्यमों से जागरुकता का कार्य जारी है।
-नौशाद रजा, अध्यक्ष, जिला बाल विकास समिति

