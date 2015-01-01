पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:अनदेखी }किसानों को सर्वर डाउन, लिंक फेल, गलत खाता खेसरा का हवाला देकर वापस लौटा दिया जाता है

समस्तीपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • किसानों ने सीओ के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा, दाखिल खारिज, एलपीसी कार्य के लिए लगा रहे हैं चक्कर

अंचल अधिकारी बछवाड़ा एवं डाटा इंट्री ऑपरेटर के मनमाने के खिलाफ स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं किसानों नें मोर्चा खोल दिया है। पंचायत समिति सदस्य कमलदेव पासवान के किसानों के संयुक्त हस्ताक्षर युक्त आवेदन देकर भूमि सुधार उपसमाहर्ता तेघड़ा को शिकायत की है। किसानों ने कहा कि बछवाड़ा अंचल में दाखिल खारिज, एलपीसी आदि कार्य के लिए महीनों तक चक्कर लगाना पड़ता है। साथ ही किसान दीपक कुमार साह,पवन कुमार, कंचन देवी, बेबी देवी, मो कैसर, गणेश कुमार आदि ने बताया कि डाटा इंट्री ऑपरेटर सरोज कुमार आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर काम नहीं करता है।

डाटा इंट्री ऑपरेटर अक्सर सीओ के चेम्बर में बैठ कर गोपनीय कार्य करता रहता है। किसान जब उपरोक्त कार्य को लेकर सीधे अंचलाधिकारी से मिलते हैं तो उक्त अधिकारी राजस्व कर्मचारी से मिलने को कहते हैं। राजस्व कर्मचारी को फोन करने पर पता चलता है कि जरूरी काम से क्षेत्र में हैं। कई दिनों तक चक्कर लगाने के बाद बमुश्किल से राजस्व कर्मचारी मिलने अपने मुंशी के पास भेज देते हैं। इसके बाद मुंशी किसानों से बिना पैसे लिए कोई काम नहीं करता है। पैसे की लेनदेन नहीं करने वाले किसानों को सर्वर डाउन, लिंक फेल, गलत खाता खेसरा का हवाला देकर वापस लौटा दिया जाता है।

अंचल कर्मियों के रवैए में सुधार नहीं हुआ ताे आंदोलन करने की किसानों ने दी चेतावनी
उल्लेखनीय है कि डाटा इंट्री ऑपरेटर व बिचौलियों की मिलीभगत से हस्तलिखित दस्तावेजों की आॅनलाइन अपलोड करने में जानबूझकर गलत खाता खेसरा व रकवा इंट्री किया गया था। किसानों को पहले खाता खेसरा सुधार के नाम पर रकम चुकानी पड़ती है। तत्पश्चात दाखिल खारिज व एलपीसी कार्य के निष्पादन में भी रकम चुकानी पड़ती है। इस प्रकार बिचौलियों, डाटा इंट्री ऑपरेटर व सीओ की मिलीभगत से क्षेत्र के किसानों को दोहरी गफलत का शिकार होना पड़ता है। किसान सुधीर कुमार, संजीव महतो, रूबी देवी, अरूण साह, माला देवी, राधा कुमारी, सीताराम यादव आदि ने अंचल कर्मियों के उक्त रवैए में सुधार लाने की मांग करते हुए डीसीएलआर तेघड़ा को आंदोलन की चेतावनी भी दी है।

