अपील:भय व प्रलोभन के बिना वोट करें: चुनाव आयुक्त

  • स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र के लिए वोट देने की अपील की

शहर के सत्यनारायण सिन्हा नगर भवन में सोमवार को 11 वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस का आयोजन किया गया। जिला प्रशासन के निर्वाचन विभाग की ओर से आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में मौजूद युवाओं को मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त का संवाद सुनाया गया। जिसमें सीईओ ने कोरोना काल में बिहार में हुए विधान सभा चुनाव के दौरान मतदाताओं की सकारात्मक व साहसिक सहयोग की सराहना की। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदाताओं ने सशक्त, सतर्क, सुरक्षित व जागरूक होकर मतदान करते हुए कोरोना के बावजूद मतदान का प्रतिशत बढ़ाया है। उन्होंने युवा मतदाताओं से स्वस्थ लाेकतंत्र के लिए भय व प्रलोभन के बिना मतदान करने का आह्वान किया। इससे पूर्व एडीएम विनय कुमार राय, डीडीसी संजय कुमार, नप अध्यक्ष तारकेश्वर नाथ गुप्ता, एडीएम पीजीआरओ राजीव रंजन, उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी देवब्रत मिश्रा, अवर निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी परवीन जहां, ईओ संजीव कुमार आदि मौजूद थे। वहीं लक्ष्मण कुमार ने स्वागत गान व वोट के गीत से अपनी प्रस्तुति दी।
एक मतदान से बदलता है राष्ट्र का भविष्य : एसडीओ : इस अवसर पर एसडीओ रविन्द्र कुमार दिवाकर ने युवाओं को प्रेरित करते हुए कहा कि एक मतदान से राष्ट्र का भविष्य बदलता है। ऐसे में युवाओं को अपने मतदान का मूल्य समझकर अपनी भूमिका निभानी चाहिए।

युवा वोटरों व बीएलओ को दिया गया सम्मान
इस अवसर पर एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष पूरा करने वाले दर्जनों युवा वोटरों को पहली बार इपिक कार्ड दिया गया। प्रत्येक विधान सभा के दो-दो बीएलओ को प्रमाण पत्र दिया गया। वोटरों को स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष, निर्भीक होकर मतदान की शपथ दिलाई गई।
वोटर ऑनलाइन निकाल सकते है अपना कार्ड
उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि अब वोटर अपना ई-इपिक कार्ड ऑनलाइन निकाल सकते हैं। इसके लिए वोटर हेल्पलाइन एप या वोटर पोर्टल से निकाला जा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा वोटरों को विभाग की ओर से रंगीन पीवीसी इपिक भी दिया जाएगा।

