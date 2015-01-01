पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:ब्लाॅक जाने वाली सड़क पर पानी, वोटरों को बूथ जाने में परेशानी

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सड़क किनारे नाले से निकलकर सड़क पर फैलता है पानी, प्रशासन व जनप्रतिनिधियों को इससे कोई नहीं है मतलब

प्रखंड मुख्यालय जाने वाली सड़क आज भी कीचड़-पानी से पटा है।प्रतिदिन प्रशासनाें की लग्जरी वाहन इस रास्ते से गुजरती है, लेकिन इसका निदान आजतक नहीं हो सका है।बारिश होने के बाद खानपुर मोड़ से सादीपुर जाने वाली यह मुख्य पथ कीचड़-पानी से पटा होता है। लेकिन विगत एक माह से बारिश नहीं होने के बाद भी आज ब्लाक जाने वाली मुख्य पथ के महादलित बस्ती के आगे सड़क पर जल जमाव व कीचड़ से लोग परेशान हैं। सड़क के दोनों तरफ से भी लोग पानी-कीचड़ में पैर रखे बिना सड़क पार नहीं कर सकते हैं। अभी विधानसभा का चुनावी समय है। स्थानीय से लेकर बाहरी पुलिस-प्रशासन की भी गाड़ी उसी कीचड़मय सड़क से गुजरती है। आज विधानसभा का चुनाव भी है।

इस परिस्थिति में वोटरों को उसी पानी-कीचड़ को पैदल पार कर बूथों तक जाने को मजबूर होना पड़ेगा। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि पानी-कीचड़ की वजह से मच्छरों के प्रकोप भी बढ़ गया है। रात को नींद नहीं आती है। सड़क की जर्जर स्थिति से लोग परेशान हैं। लोगों ने बताया कि अभी चुनाव का समय होने के बाद भी सड़क नहीं बनाया गया और न ही पानी-कीचड़ से निजात मिली है। लोगों का बताना है कि पूरे बारिश में नारकीय जीवन जीने को विवश होना पड़ा है।

नाला से निकलकर सड़क पर फैलता है पानी
जानकारी के अनुसार सड़क के किनारे पंचायत स्तर से नाले का निर्माण किया गया है। लोगों का बताना है कि नाले के बगल में ही नल-जल योजना का कनेक्शन किया गया है। पानी उस नाले में गिरता है। नाले की पानी की निकासी का कोई व्यवस्था नहीं हो पाया है। इस कारण नाला भर गया है।अब नाला के अंदर से पानी निकलकर सड़क पर फैलने लगा है। इस कारण करीब एक महीने से अधिक दिनों से सड़क पर पानी जमा है। आलम यह है कि स्थानीय लोगों को अब घर से बाहर निकलने के बाद उसी कीचड़ पानी मे पैर रखकर सड़क पार करने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है।

चुनावी मुद्दा बनाकर लोग वोट करने की बनाई मंशा
स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि हर जगह सड़क का निर्माण किया गया है। यह प्रखंड के प्रमुख सड़क है। यही सड़क ब्लाक को भी जाति है। लेकिन आजतक इस सड़क के निर्माण में कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाया गया है। लोगों ने बताया कि इस बार इसी सड़क की समस्या को देखते हुए चुनाव में वोट किया जाएगा। हमलोग महादलित होते हुए भी सड़क की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। वोट के समय बड़ी-बड़ी वादे कर नेता जी वोट ले लेते हैं। लेकिन चुनाव जीतने के बाद सभी वादे भूल जाते हैं। दुर्भाग्य है कि प्रमुख सड़क होने के बाद भी इसका कायाकल्प नहीं हो पाया है।

