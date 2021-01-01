पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बूंदाबांदी:तीन दिनों तक मौसम रहेगा शुष्क, हो सकती है बूंदाबांदी

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्वानुमान : तीन दिनों तक चलेगी पछिया हवा

अभी ठंड से तीन दिनों तक राहत नहीं मिलेगी। अगले तीन दिनों तक पछिया हवा चलने की संभावना है। जिससे कनकनी बनी रहेगी। हालांकि तापतान में बढोतरी होगी। पछिया हवा पांच से सात किलोमीटर की स्पीड से चल सकती है। तीन दिनों के बाद पूरवा हवा चलने की संभावना है जिससे ठंड से राहत मिलेगी। मंगलवार को जिले का न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री व अधिकतम 21 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया। राजेंद्र कृषि विश्व विद्यालय के वैज्ञानिक डॉ अब्दुल सत्तार ने बताया कि अगले तीन दिनों तक मौसम शुष्क रहने की संभावना है। आसमान में गरज वाले बादल बनने की संभावना है जिससे छह व सात फरवरी को उत्तर बिहार के कई जिलों में बंूदाबांदी हो सकती है। इस अवधि में अधिकतम तापतान 19-21 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापतान 10- 12 डिग्री रहने की उम्मीद है। इस अवधि में किसान हल्दी व ओल के तैयार फसलों की खुदाई करें। वहीं आगत सरसो की खेती करने वाले किसान कटाई कर सकते हैं। आलू की आगत खेती करने वाले किसान खुदाई करा लें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser