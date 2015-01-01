पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सताएगी ठंड:आठ-दस किमी की स्पीड से चलेगी पछिया हवा; न्यूनतम पारा 8- 10 डिग्री रहने का अनुमान

समस्तीपुर/दलसिंहसराय
कुहासा के बीच समस्तीपुर बाइपास सड़क पर गुजरते लोग।
  • सुबह में छाया रहेगा घना कुहासा; बुधवार को सुबह मौसम साफ होने के बाद दोपहर से पछिया हवा ने कनकनी बढ़ाई, आलू के किसान खेतों में निकौनी करें

लोग सावधान हो जाएं। अब पछिया हवा 8-10 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से चलने वाली है। इससे ठंड बढ़ेगी। इससे न्यूनतम तापमान में भारी गिरावट होगी। सुबह में घना कुहासा छाया रहेगा। इससे अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट हो सकती है।

अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट के कारण ठंड का एहसास अधिक होगा। राजेंद्र कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के मौसम विभाग के वैज्ञानिक गुलाब सिंह ने बताया कि समस्तीपुर के अलावा उत्तर बिहार के विभिन्न जिलों में ठंड का असर बढ़ेगा। न्यूनतम तापमान में भारी गिरावट की आशंका है। न्यूनतम तापमान आठ डिग्री तक जा सकता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि यह समय प्याज की खेती के लिए उपयुक्त है। किसान खेतों को तैयार कर लें। अगात बोई गई गेहूं की फसल जो 20-25 दिनों की हो गई हो तो उसमें किसान हल्की सिंचाई कर सकते हैं। वहीं पिछात गेहूं की बुआई 25 दिसंबर तक कर लें। चना की बुआई भी की जा सकती है।

स्टेशन पर ठंड से बचने का नहीं है उपाय, प्लेटफाॅर्म पर ठिठुर रहे यात्री

स्टेशन पर सात प्लेटफाॅर्म है, लेकिन किसी भी प्लेटफाॅर्म पर ठंड से बचने का कोई उपाय नहीं है। इससे प्लेटफाॅर्म पर ट्रेन के इंतजार में रहने वाले यात्रियों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

सुबह के समय ट्रेन के इंतजार में देहाती इलाके से स्टेशन पहुंचने वाले लोगों को अधिक दिक्कत है। यात्री प्लेटफार्म पर ही ट्रेन का इंतजार करते हैं। मुसाफिर खाना, टिकट काउंटर अथवा प्लेटफाॅर्म पर कही भी ठंड से बचने का उपाय नहीं है। ठंड बढ़ गई है। लेकिन प्रशासन द्वारा शहर में कहीं भी अलाव की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है।

आने वाले दिनों में तापमान पर एक नजर

गुरुवार : अधिकतम 22 डिग्री न्यूनतम 13 डिग्री शुक्रवार : अधिकतम 19 डिग्री न्यूनतम 7 डिग्री शनिवार : अधिकतम 19 डिग्री न्यूनतम 7 डिग्री रविवार : अधिकतम 21 डिग्री न्यूनतम 8 डिग्री सोमवार : अधिकतम 21 डिग्री न्यूनतम 9 डिग्री मंगलवार: अधिकतम 22 डिग्री न्यूनतम 9 डिग्री बुधवार : अधिकतम 22 डिग्री न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री

