पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सभा:यह आपको तय करना है कि आपको क्या चाहिए बिहार में विकास या फिर जंगलराज : धर्मेंद्र प्रधान

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रोसड़ा में केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान और रवि किशन ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में चुनावी सभा को किया संबोधित

रोसड़ा पार्क मैदान में गुरुवार को एनडीए गठबंधन के भाजपा प्रत्याशी वीरेंद्र कुमार के पक्ष में हुए केंद्रीय पेट्रोलियम मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने चुनावी सभा को सं‍बोधित करते हुए कहा कि यह आपको तय करना है कि आपको क्या चाहिए? बिहार में विकास या जंगलराज। उन्होंने कहा कि पहले चरण का चुनाव हो चुका है। दुनिया को आशंका थी कि कोरोना काल में बिहार में चुनाव कैसे होगा। पहले चरण में जनता ने उत्साहपूर्वक मतदान किया। इससे पता चलता है कि जनता में प्रजातंत्र के प्रति अटूट विश्वास है। चुनाव में कुछ मुद्दे काम करते हैं, कुछ मुद्दे नये आते हैं। बिहार में केवल एक ही मुद्दा है-विकास। बिहार के विकास के लिए राजग गठबंधन को वोट देकर नीतीश की अगुवाई में फिर से राजग की सरकार बनाइए।

15 साल पहले जब मैं बिहार आया तो मेरे साथ अभिनेत्री भी थी लोगों ने कहा छुपा लीजिए : रवि

रवि किशन ने मैथिली में सबको प्रणाम किया
भोजपुरी सुपर स्टार हीरो सह सांसद रवि किशन ने मैथिली में सबको प्रणाम किया और अपने भाषण की शुरुआत जिंदगी झंड बा फिर भी घमंड बा से की। रवि किशन ने कहा कि आजादी के बाद भारत देश को पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के रुप में मिला जो घर- घर गैस का सिलेंडर, गरीबों के लिए शौचालय, कोरोना काल में गरीबों को फ्री में राशन के साथ ही अन्य बहुत सी योजनाए दी है।

दोनों नेताओं ने लोगों को अपहरण उद्योग की याद दिलाई

अपने एक याद को ताजा करते हुए बताया कि 15 साल पहले जब मैं बिहार आया तो मेरे साथ एक अभिनेत्री भी थी लोगों ने कहा इसे छुपा लीजिए नहीं तो अपहरण हो जाएगा और आप भी बाहर नहीं घूमिये यहां हत्या तो आम बात है। उन्होंने अपनी मूंछ की तारीफ करते हुए प्रत्याशी वीरेंद्र कुमार के मूंछ के बराबर बताया। मूंछ की खिलाकर लोगों वीरेंद्र कुमार को जीतने की अपील की। इस सभा की अध्यक्षता जदयू प्रखंड अध्यक्ष अखिलेश कुमार ने किया। मंच पर जिला भाजपा अध्यक्ष उपेंद्र कुशवाहा, वीआईपी पार्टी के डॉक्टर राज भूषण चौधरी, भाजपा के नगर अध्यक्ष मोहन पटवा आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में दोस्त को भूखा देख कश्मीरी ने शुरू की टिफिन सर्विस, 3 लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें