मतदान:विद्यापतिनगर में 150 मतदान केंद्रों पर 60.97 प्रतिशत हुए मतदान

सरायरंजनएक घंटा पहले
विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विद्यापतिनगर प्रखंड में 150 मतदान केंद्रों पर 63 हजार 401 मतदाताओं ने 14 पंचायतों में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। 14 पंचायत में 60.9748 प्रतिशत वोट डाले गए। इनमें पुरुष मतदाता 31010 व महिला मतदाता 32 हजार 391 मत डाले गए।

