दुस्साहस:जनअधिकार मोर्चा के उम्मीदवार पर बदमाशों ने की फायरिंग, बच गए

सरायरंजन2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों ने भाग रहे बदमाशों में से दो को पकड़ कर किया पुलिस के हवाले

थाने के भोजपुर हाट के पास बुधवार रात बदमाशों ने जनअधिकार मोर्चा के प्रत्याशी बुलबुल कुमार सहनी पर फायरिंग की। हालांकि इस घटना में वह बाल-बाल बच गए। घटना देर रात उस वक्त हुई जब बुलबुल सहनी प्रचार प्रसार खत्म करने के बाद अपने सहयोगी के साथ भोजन कर रहे थे। गोली की आवाज पर जुटे ग्रामीणों ने भाग रहे बदमाशों में से दो पकड़ लिया। उसे बाद में पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। बदमाशों की पहचान गांव के ही अजय गिरि व नरघोघी निवासी लालबाबू दास के रूप में की गई है। प्रत्याशी बुलबुल ने घटना को लेकर थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। सरायरंजन थाना अध्यक्ष संजीव कुमार चौधरी ने बताया कि घटना को लेकर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। ग्रामीणों द्वारा पकड़ कर दिए गए आरोपी को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा जा रहा है। पूरे मामले की जांच की जा रही है। बुधवार रात बुलबुल अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ जनसंपर्क अभियान के बाद भोजपुर गांव में भोजन कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान पांच की संख्या में वहां बदमाश आ धमके। आरोप है कि सभी लोग बुलबुल के साथ गाली गलौज करने लगे। बदमाशों का कहना था कि तुम लोग प्रचार-प्रसार क्यों कर रहे हो। इस बीच अजय गिरि अपने पिस्तौल से गोली फायरिंग करने लगा। हालांकि गोलीबारी इस घटना में वे बाल-बाल बच गए। गोलीबारी की आवाज पर ग्रामीणों की भीड़ जुट गई। ग्रामीणों ने गोलीबारी कर भाग रहे बदमाशों में से दो को पकड़ लिया। उसे बाद में पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।

